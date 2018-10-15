WWE’s Nikki Bella Calls Out Ronda Rousey For ‘DNB’ Comment

Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey war of words is well underway leading up to their match Evolution in two weeks. However, Bella’s response to Rousey calling her useless may have given her a critical victory among fans and wrestlers alike.

Monday afternoon, Rousey swiped at Bella calling her and Brie Bella “Do Nothing Bellas,” in reference to an infamous YouTube video during her UFC days. While Rousey’s jab was certainly a good one, Bella has poignantly fired back.

“In response to your post @rondarousey You may think I’m a “DNB” but that’s because you been here for what maybe 20 RAW’s? I’ve been here for almost 12 years. Since day one I have wanted change for the women at WWE,” wrote Bella.

“This “DNB” has been in the ring with Victoria, Natalya, Krissy Vaine, Shantelle Malawski, Taryn Terrell, Brooke Adams, Michelle McCool, Layla, Vickie Guerrero, Melina, Mickie James, Maria, Katie Lea, Jillian Hall, Maryse, Alicia Fox, Gail Kim, Candice Michelle, Beth Phoenix, Rosa Mendes, Eve Torres, Kelly Kelly, Awesome Kong, Naomi, Cameron, Eva Marie, Jojo, Summer Rae, Kaitlyn, Tamina, AJ Lee, Paige, Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Riott Squad and more. I defended a championship for 301 days,” continued Bella.

“I have executive produced and starred in two reality shows, one about women’s wrestling, while on the road wrestling. I even broke my neck for this business. So if you want to talk about a “DNB” look at yourself, because in this Evolution of women’s wrestling, you’re the “DNB” #bellalution #evolution video edit by @xoxocharlotteflairxoxo,” she wrote.

Here’s the original message from Rousey:

“No exaggeration these pictures were taken only minutes apart. That was my mistake. I should have known better than to trust the backstabbing Bellas….

Don’t miss #RAW tonight cause @thenikkibella and @thebriebella are gunna learn betraying me was the stupidest thing they ever could have done. And considering their extensive record of idiocy, that’s really saying something. #DoNothingBellas,” wrote Rousey.

Photos Nikki Bella/Ronda Rousey/WWE/Instagram