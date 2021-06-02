NXT: Adam Cole Returns and Knocks out No. 1 Contenders

✖

Tonight's NXT kicked off with a match that is set to have huge ramifications moving forward for the black and gold brand, as a Number 1 Contender's match between Kyle O'Reilly, Pete Dunne, and Johnny Gargano was set to choose who would face Karrion Kross next for his NXT Championship. Right off the bat O'Reilly came out swinging, charging at Gargano and knocking Dune aside, but Dunne would regain control with some limb manipulation. O'Reilly went right into a Cross Armbreaker though, and then when Gargano interfered he was locked into a submission.

Then Dunne locked O'Reilly into one, and when it all got broken up it was Dunne taking on Gargano. Gargano sent Dunne reeling but Dunne recovered and started putting Gargano into another hold, but O'Reilly broke it up.

Then O'Reilly went after Gargano, going to work on Gargano's left arm. He then went for knee strikes on Gargano, and then Dunne locked O'Reilly into a hold, and both O'Reilly and Gargano were feeling the pain.All three competitors kept evading each other's moves until O'Reilly locked in an ankle lock on Dunne, but Dunne reversed it and returned the favor before meeting Gargano's fist.

Gargano had O'Reilly ready for a DDT but Dunne interfered, and then Gargano would get another one in on O'Reilly but he kicked out of the pin.

O'Reilly would go on a tear after this, knocking down Gargano and hitting numerous suplexes on Dunne before another one on Gargano. He went to pin Dunne but Dunne kicked out. O'Reilly went to work again on Gargano's arm, but his momentum. ashalted but Dunne. That didn't last long though, as he sent Dunne reeling. Gargano then hit the air and sent both O'Reilly and Dunne hitting the ground hard on opposite sides of the ring.

Gargano covered O'Reilly but he kicked out. He was favoring his leg a big, and started hitting O'Reilly with chops. He went for a move off the turnbuckle but O'Reilly blocked it, and then Dunne capitalized by hitting both with superkicks and a power bomb on O'Reilly. Gargano then hit O'Reilly and Dunne, but Dunne reversed his move and went for a pin, though he kicked out.

Dunne locked in a Standing Kimura but Gargano broke it up, letting O'Reilly send Dunne over the ropes to the ground. Gargano went for a pin but O'Reilly kicked out,a nd then locked in a submission on Gargano until Dunne broke it up and then stomped on Gargano's arm. He tried to hit a move but Gargano countered and hit a Lawn Dart that collided with O'Reilly. A pin followed but Dunne kicked out.

All three were in the ring again, and O'Reilly hit big kicks until Gargano and Dunne combined for kicks on O'Reilly. Dunne stomped on Gargano's fingers and then Dunne got a kick to the face. O'Reilly got one next, and then he double clotheslined Dunne and Gargano, and all three meant were down.

The three traded submissions and left O'Reilly out cold, and Dunne bent Gargano's fingers back and hit the Bitter End. He covered Gargano but O'Reilly broke it up with a Flying Knee.

At this point, Adam Cole came out and hit O'Reilly with a chair and then hit Dunne, followed by a hit on Gargano. Dunne fought back but no one could stop Cole, who knocked out all three. Then William Regal came out with security to remove Cole, and he delivered one more superkick to O'Reilly before being ushered out.

You can find the official description for NXT below.

"Kyle O'Reilly will face off with Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne in a must-see Triple Threat Match to determine Karrion Kross' challenger for the NXT Title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, plus the NXT Tag Team Titles are on the line as MSK defend against Legado del Fantasma. Catch all this and more on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's the current card:

NXT Championship Opportunity Match: Kyle O'Reilly vs Johnny Gargano vs Pete Dunne

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs Legado del Fantasma

