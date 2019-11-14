Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin, Ladder Match Announced for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

NXT and AEW Dynamite wasted no time loading up their respective Nov. 20 episodes. All Elite Wrestling is still fresh off their final pay-per-view of the year, Full Gear, while WWE’s Black and Gold Brand is gearing up for back-to-back nights of pay-per-view action with NXT TakeOver: WarGames and Survivor Series. Next week’s Dynamite, taking place in Indianapolis, will see Jon Moxley take on Darby Allin, Santana & Ortiz vs. Private Party and a new match concept called the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale, where 12 wrestlers will compete. The final two men left standing will face each other on the Nov. 27 episode, and the winner of that bout will receive an AEW diamond ring.

Over on NXT, Adam Cole will face Dominik Dijakovic in a ladder match to determine which team gets the advantage in the upcoming WarGames match between the Undisputed Era and Tommaso Ciampa’s four-man team. Ciampa will announce his fourth team member on the show, while Matt Riddle and Keith Lee will face NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.

On this week’s NXT the final member of the Women’s WarGames match was revealed, as NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray arrived to help Io Shirai win the advantage for her team in a ladder match with Mia Yim. The match will see Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and Yim vs. Shayna Bazler, Bianca Belair, Shirai and Ray. The only other match confirmed for TakeOver so far is Finn Balor vs. Matt Riddle.

One of the biggest moments from the Full Gear pay-per-view saw Chris Jericho retain the AEW World Championship against Cody Rhodes when MJF threw in the towel for his mentor. However after the match MJF turned heel by hitting Rhodes in the groin, and on this week’s Dynamite the young Maxwell Jacob Friedman joined Jericho’s Inner Circle faction. Later in the night SCU managed to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Jericho and Sammy Guevara when Scorpio Sky rolled up Jericho for a shocking victory. The world champ, having suffered his first loss since joining the company, threw a hilarious tantrum to close out the night.

Dynamite and NXT will both air live from 8-10 p.m. ET on Wednesday night on TNT and USA, respectively.