NXT and AEW Dynamite Both Jump in Ratings for Nov. 6

NXT and AEW Dynamite both saw an increase in their respective ratings for their respective Nov. 6 episodes. And while All Elite Wrestling continued its unbeaten streak against WWE’s Black and Gold brand, the gap between the two is the smallest its ever been since the two shows started going head-to-head. Dynamite won the night with a 0.35 rating and 822,000 viewers, while NXT finished with a 0.30 rating and 813,000 viewers. Dynamite’s rating jumped 0.02 points from the Oct. 30 episode, while NXT saw a noticeable jump up .12 points in the target demographic.

This week’s Dynamite served as the go-home show for AEW’s next pay-per-view, Full Gear, and featured an emotional promo from Cody Rhodes, a hilarious parody video package from Chris Jericho, Private Party earning a spot in the AEW World Tag Team Championship match and a tag match between Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega breaking down in an all-out brawl between The Inner Circle and The Elite.

Meanwhile over on NXT the fallout from the brand’s invasion of Raw and SmackDown as AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. arrived at Full Sail and jumped all four members of the Undisputed Era. The main event featured the three taking on Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Matt Riddle in a six-man tag match, but things broke down once Finn Balor (teasing an alliance with The OC) and Adam Cole both got involved.

Rhodes’ promo on Dynamite earned a massive amount of praise from wrestlers and wrestling fans alike. Even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave it a glowing review.

Check out entire Full Gear card in the list below! Saturday’s show will take place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.

AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Cody Rhodes

AEW Women’s World Championship: Riho vs. Emi Sakura

AEW World Tag Team Championships: SCU vs. The Lucha Brothers vs. Private Party

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega (Lights Out Unsanctioned Match)

The Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. PAC

Joey Janela vs. Shawn Spears

(Buy-In) Bea Priestley vs. Britt Baker

Meanwhile NXT is currently building to both NXT TakeOver: WarGames and the Survivor Series pay-per-views in late November. The two titular WarGames matches each have seven participants announced, as both Ciampa and Shayna Baszler both have one more spot to fill in the coming weeks.