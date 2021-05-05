NXT: All the Matches Confirmed For Next Week (May 11)

✖

This week's NXT did quite a bit of setup for next week's episode, and by the end of the night, we had a loaded lineup set for next week, especially surrounding the Championship picture. Kicking things off with NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez, who will be taking on her first title defense since winning the Championship at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Her first defense won't be against Io Shirai, though she will probably want a rematch once she returns. Instead, she will be taking on Mercedes Martinez, who has made it clear she wants that title regardless of who she needs to go through.

Speaking of Champions, Karrion Kross and Scarlett got more than they bargained for on tonight's NXT, as a number of challengers lined up for their chance at the title. That included a returning Finn Balor, as well as Kyle O'Reilly and Pete Dunne.

All of them got in Kross' face, but it was actually Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory who delivered a surprise attack on Kross, leaving him stunned on the mat. Now we'll see Kross exact some revenge in a match against Theory, but we're sure the rest of The Way will be hanging around too.

We'll also see another title defense when Cruiserweight Champion Kushida takes on the man he defeated to take the title Santos Escobar, but since Legado del Fantasma will also likely be around, he might want to have MSK in his corner.

We'll also get another grudge match when Killian Dain takes on Alexander Wolfe of Imperium, as Dain and Drake Maverick have been getting frequently attacked by the group.

This also will be a reunion of sorts, as Dain and Wolfe were previously part of the group Sanity with Eric Young and Nikki Cross. There's been a weird sort of reaction from Wolfe when he sees Dain, so could we see them on the same side again? Young isn't with WWE anymore, but Cross is, and hasn't been seen on TV lately, so who knows.

