NXT Fans Are Loving Candice LeRae's New Look and Brutal Finisher
Tonight's NXT had plenty of great moments, and it's not even over yet. That said, one of the best moments had to be the debut of Candice LeRae's full heel persona, and as part of tonight's match, LeRae debuted new gear and a new finisher to accompany her new attitude. She took on Kacy Catanzaro in a hard-hitting match, and it was plain to see that this is not the babyface LeRae fans have known in NXT up to this point, and when you take a look online at fan reactions, it seems this new LeRae is going over quite well with fans so far, and we've included some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide.
LeRae came out with Gargano by her side, who acted as her in-ring announcer during her walk to the ring and once she stepped inside of it, and they seemed to both be having a ball.
Motion to have @JohnnyGargano forever introduce his favorite wrestler and wife @CandiceLeRae say "I." 🤚#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/QuU8o8AAKg— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 30, 2020
LeRae's new finisher is called the Wicked Stepsister, and fans are liking just how brutal it is in action.
Why does Cinderella always have all the fun? Well, tonight belongs to the WICKED STEPSISTER. @CandiceLeRae defeats @KacyCatanzaro in 𝘮𝘢𝘨𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 fashion! ✨#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/vbkLmzSy3k— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2020
Hit the next slide to see what fans are saying, and you can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.
"Keith Lee puts the NXT North American Title on the line against Damian Priest, NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair steps in the ring with Mia Yim for the first time in more than five years and the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament continues with Drake Maverick facing Tony Nese and more tonight on USA network at 8/7 C!"
North American Champion Keith Lee vs Damian Priest
NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs Mia Yim
NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament: Drake Maverick vs Tony Nese
What do you think of LeRae's new look and finisher? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!
Evil Tinkerbell
One of LeRae's fellow NXT stars Raquel Gonzalez chimed in on LeRae's new gear, comparing her to Disney's Peter Pan fairy Tinkerbell.
@CandiceLeRae looks like an evil tinker bell and I’m here for it! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #WWENXT— Raquel González (@RaquelWWE) April 30, 2020
Brutally Brilliant
In addition to the new gear, LeRae also introduced her new finisher tonight, and Kirstie Cummings is all about it.
Lerae's new finisher is... can I say brutally brilliant? #WWENXT #NXT https://t.co/CtUTq5pG6g— Kirstie Cummings (@always_kirstie) April 30, 2020
Heel Turns
NXT has been on a roll lately with heel turns, and LeRae is continuing that tradition according to Zande.
NXT really knows how to heel turns. Dakota, Io and now Candice. They make it look easy. #WWENXT— Zande (@KingZairois) April 30, 2020
Heel Garganos
So far Sean Coyle is liking what the Garganos are doing in their new heel modes.
I like the finisher and the post-match antics. The heel Garganos -- so far, so good. #WWE #NXT #WWENXT https://t.co/48oCy54RUV— Sean Coyle (@seanpcoyle25) April 30, 2020
Daaaammmmnnn
A lot of fans are reacting quite well to LeRae's new attitude, but she really sealed the deal with that fantastic new finisher.
@CandiceLeRae New Finisher Wicked Step Sister #WWENXT #NXTonUSA #NXT #NXTDAY pic.twitter.com/Ysbyp1DR1a— そのような良いたわごと (@WWEKiNgWrEsTLiN) April 30, 2020
New Attitude
Aaron Bledsoe is also liking LeRae's new style and attitude, and looks like good things are in store for Gargano and LeRae thanks to this new direction.
Damn!!! @CandiceLeRae with a new attitude and I kinda like it!! #NXT— Aaron Bledsoe (@shadowpirate27) April 30, 2020
Insane0comments
Indigo is digging that finishing move as well, and overall is loving the more comedic and heelish behavior of the Garganos.
@CandiceLeRae ’s finisher is insane. @JohnnyGargano is hilarious. that’s enough nxt for me until mia vs charlotte— indigo (@indigodetry) April 30, 2020
