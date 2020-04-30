NXT Fans Are Loving Candice LeRae's New Look and Brutal Finisher

Tonight's NXT had plenty of great moments, and it's not even over yet. That said, one of the best moments had to be the debut of Candice LeRae's full heel persona, and as part of tonight's match, LeRae debuted new gear and a new finisher to accompany her new attitude. She took on Kacy Catanzaro in a hard-hitting match, and it was plain to see that this is not the babyface LeRae fans have known in NXT up to this point, and when you take a look online at fan reactions, it seems this new LeRae is going over quite well with fans so far, and we've included some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide.

LeRae came out with Gargano by her side, who acted as her in-ring announcer during her walk to the ring and once she stepped inside of it, and they seemed to both be having a ball.

Motion to have @JohnnyGargano forever introduce his favorite wrestler and wife @CandiceLeRae say "I." Raised back of hand

LeRae's new finisher is called the Wicked Stepsister, and fans are liking just how brutal it is in action.

Why does Cinderella always have all the fun? Well, tonight belongs to the WICKED STEPSISTER. @CandiceLeRae defeats @KacyCatanzaro in 𝘮𝘢𝘨𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 fashion!

"Why does Cinderella always have all the fun? Well, tonight belongs to the WICKED STEPSISTER.

@CandiceLeRae defeats @KacyCatanzaro in 𝘮𝘢𝘨𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 fashion! Sparkles#WWENXT"

"Keith Lee puts the NXT North American Title on the line against Damian Priest, NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair steps in the ring with Mia Yim for the first time in more than five years and the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament continues with Drake Maverick facing Tony Nese and more tonight on USA network at 8/7 C!"

North American Champion Keith Lee vs Damian Priest

NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs Mia Yim

NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament: Drake Maverick vs Tony Nese

