NXT's Candice LeRae Turns Heel and Debuts New Look

Johnny Gargano used to be viewed as Johnny Wrestling in NXT, a babyface among babyfaces. That all changed over the past year, as Gargano sought to wreck Tommaso Ciampa's return and quest to get back his NXT Championship, and ever since he's become even more ruthless in trying to prove he is the heart of NXT. That all came to a head during Gargano and Ciampa's epic final match, which had Ciampa fooled once more by Gargano and his wife Candice LeRae to pull out the win. Tonight we saw LeRae and Gargano address their new status in WWE, and while LeRae certainly shocked everyone last week with her actions, this week sees her truly becoming a full-on heel.

LeRae and Gargano are sitting down to dinner talking about their victory (with the cup that Gargano wore in the match in the center of the table crazily enough). During that conversation, the screen goes black and white several times, and both Gargano and LeRae talk about being taken for granted by NXT before this.

It wasn't until they took what was theirs before they started getting what they deserved, and both of them view themselves as the good guys. They aren't waiting for table scraps anymore, and for LeRae, she is done being the best friend to everyone without anything to show for it.

Coupled with her now purple highlighted hair, it would seem LeRae is not the babyface fans have loved any longer, and is now out for no one else besides herself and Gargano.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"Finn Bálor looks to show The Velveteen Dream why he's the greatest NXT Champion of all time, El Hijo del Fantasma's debut highlights continued Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament action and Tegan Nox joins forces with Shotzi Blackheart to battle Dakota Kai & Raquel González this Wednesday night on USA Network at 8/7 C!"

You can find the card below.

Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart vs Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

El Hijo del Fantasma vs Jack Gallagher

Cruiserweight Tournament: Kushida vs Tony Nese

Cruiserweight Tournament: Drake Maverick vs Jake Atlas

