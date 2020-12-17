NXT's Dexter Lumis Hosting New Year's Evil

✖

Tonight's NXT revealed two of the big matches set for New Year's Evil and set some of the other events in motion to fill out the card. That said, tonight also revealed who would be the host of the upcoming event, and whoever it was would have to follow Shotzi Blackheart's fantastic work as host of Halloween Havoc. That shouldn't be a problem though, as it was revealed that Dexter Lumis that would be host of the upcoming 2021 kickoff event, and he even created some of his trademark art to celebrate the announcement.

Lumis had been working on a new piece of artwork while other matches were happening, creeping everyone out in the process. Once we finally got to see it it all made sense, as it showed off an illustration of Lumis on one said, the devil on the other, and the words New Year's Evil and Host in between.

You can check out the artwork in the post above.

So far the lineup includes a match between Karrion Kross and Damian Priest and a Championship match between NXT Champion Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly, who beat Pete Dunne tonight for the chance at Balor.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

Will Kyle O'Reilly or Pete Dunne win the right to challenge NXT Champion Finn Bálor at NXT New Year's Evil? Find out this Wednesday night on NXT! Additionally, the destructive Karrion Kross will return to in-ring action for the first time in four months, while Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm will renew their rivalry, and Leon Ruff will team with Kushida to battle NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory. Catch it all Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here's the full card:

Kyle O'Reilly vs Pete Dunne

Karrion Kross Returns

Rhea Ripley vs Toni Storm

Leon Ruff and Kushida vs Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory

Are you excited for Lumis hosting New Year's Evil?