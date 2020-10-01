NXT's Dexter Lumis Returns

✖

Poor Cameron Grimes did not expect to get...well, sort of decimated on tonight's NXT, courtesy of Ridge Holland. That's why it's understandable that Grimes was in pretty bad shape backstage after the thrashing, and thus he started searching everywhere for William Regal. He didn't end up finding the NXT General Manager, but he did come face to face with another surprising face, which happened to be Dexter Lumis, and we're glad to see the star back on television.

Lumis has been recovering from an injury, which took place shortly before he was supposed to be featured in the North American Championship Ladder match. Lumis was actually the first person to cement his spot in the tournament, and his exit let a few other stars who had not been pinned get another opportunity.

Now Lumis is back, which would suggest he will be back in action soon, and after all the momentum he was building before the injury, we're hoping he can just pick up and keep the train moving forward.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

It's the final stop before NXT TakeOver 31! Tune in to see NXT Champion Finn Bálor go face to face with Kyle O'Reilly, with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as host, before their massive showdown this Sunday night. Also, TakeOver opponents collide when NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai joins forces with North American Champion Damian Priest against Candice LeRae & Johnny Gargano, plus Shotzi Blackheart takes on Dakota Kai.

Here's what is on deck:

Kyle O'Reilly and Finn Balor Face to Face (hosted by Shawn Michaels)

Shotzi Blackheart vs Dakota Kai

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai and North American Champion Damian Priest vs Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano

Are you excited to see Lumis back on NXT TV? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!