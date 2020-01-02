NXT Reveals Tag Team Lineup For Dusty Rhodes Classic

NXT delighted fans last year with the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament, and luckily it will be making a return in 2020. Since the tease a few weeks ago, we haven’t heard who would actually be competing in the star-making tournament, a tournament that has been a big launching pad for previous winners. On the first show of 2020 NXT finally revealed the lineup, and it’s quite an impressive roster, which you can check out below. Here’s who will be competing.

Undisputed ERA

Videos by ComicBook.com

Forgotten Sons

Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne

Kushida and ?

Grizzled Young Veterans

Gallus

Imperium

Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster

You can find the official description of tonight’s NXT below.

“On the first NXT of the decade, take a look back at 2019 as the NXT Year-End Awards are presented. Who will be named the Overall Competitor of the Year? What was NXT’s Match of the Year? Plus, the teams entering this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be revealed. Don’t miss a special New Year’s Day edition of NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA!”

So NXT fans what did you think of the reveals? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!