NXT's Ember Moon Addresses Return and Chaos Ensues Between Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley, and More

Ember Moon shocked everyone when she made her grand return at NXT TakeOver 31, and tonight she addressed that return on NXT. She started off by saying that things had changed quite a bit since she was last here, and during that long journey back she found clarity and found out who Ember Moon really was. She said no one is going to walk over her anymore, and as corny as it sounds she found Ember's Law. She then said "Momma wants some gold baby", but before she could finish Io Shirai came out to the ring to address Moon head-on.

Shirai came right to the ring and face to face with Moon with her NXT Championship title draped over her shoulder. She even grabbed a mic but before she could launch into anything Rhea Ripley came out, and then it got even crazier from there.

Ripley said she liked the new attitude but before she could finish anything Raquel Gonzalez ambushed Ripley and Dakota Kai was right by her side.

"𝑵𝒐𝒃𝒐𝒅𝒚 is going to walk over me anymore. 𝑵𝒐𝒃𝒐𝒅𝒚 is going to tell me what to do, because I'M @WWEEmberMoon, DAMMIT!" Ladies & Gentlemen, let us introduce you to something called #EmbersLaw. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/SKSDgg9K6u — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 8, 2020

Chaos then broke out with Moon taking on Kai and Ripley taking on Gonzalez, and William Regal would soon break it all up. He then said if they want to fight they would get their wish, and made a tag team match between Kai and Gonzalez and Moon and Ripley official for tonight's main event.

It didn't take long for Moon to be right in the thick of things, and we can't wait to see what happens next.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

Following her incredible return to the black-and-gold brand at NXT TakeOver 31, former NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon is set to address her comeback this week on USA. Plus, Kushida looks to continue his hot streak when he faces Tommaso Ciampa in the first bout of the evening. Don’t miss NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

