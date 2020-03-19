NXT Fans Are Split on Tonight’s Clip Filled Episode

With the coronavirus causing crowds to stay in their homes, wrestling promotions have had to adapt to shows without an audience. That goes for NXT too, though the black and gold brand decided to do something different tonight. Instead of live matches, the show kicked off with a full deep dive series of videos into the feud between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. The clips were a mix of past footage and new interviews looking back at their history, and fans seem to split on the execution and approach on social media.

Both stars looked back ion their biggest matches together as DIY as well as the events that split them apart into singles competitors. They then tracked things throughout both injuries and their most recent matches.

It’s a cool approach to the crowdless show, and it gives those who haven’t been around the whole time to get caught up while still getting fresh commentary.

“Two guys who had been wrestling for a decade and who wanted to be a part of @WWE, BADLY.” We’re taking you back to @JohnnyGargano vs. @NXTCiampa I at the #WWECWC. 💜 pic.twitter.com/6BE8b3MVqV — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 19, 2020

That said, the lack of live matches put off some, and it left the NXT universe a bit divided. We’ve rounded up some of the biggest reactions to NXT’s recap and clip focused show, and you can check them out starting on the next slide.

You can find the official description of tonight’s NXT below.

“WWE COO Triple H and Tom Phillips will host tonight’s edition of NXT. Don’t miss a second, starting at 8/7 C on USA Network.”

Can’t Believe

Some can’t figure out what is not to like about watching this fantastic feud build.

Can’t believe fans are actually complaining about reliving the gargano/ciampa feud. Y’all are never happy are you? #NXT — j.D. (@jDFranconia) March 19, 2020

The Highlights

Many are really enjoying seeing the new interviews and character pieces amongst all the great footage, even if it’s not a live match.

Very interesting “highlight” edition of NXT so far-loving the interviews and character pieces! — Anthony Sullivan (@Anthony37457954) March 19, 2020

Love What They Are Doing

One fan loves what NXT is doing, even if AEW is doing actual matches.

I know everyone is paying attention to #AEW but I love what #NXT is doing with these video packages. Telling stories without putting the health of the wrestlers at potential risk. Also avoid the empty arena matches — Matt Hladio (@mhladio92) March 19, 2020

People Complaining

One fan isn’t taking the complaints seriously and just wants the naysayers to, well, you get the picture.

Defeated

Others are not a fan of the new spin on a clip show, and feel WWE was defeated here.

╱ AEW has live matches in an arena filled with talent spectators.



NXT has video packages with recaps of matches we already seen.



I’m sorry but Coronavirus defeated WWE. — A messiah enforcing his will. (@IgniteHisChaos) March 19, 2020

Better Late Than Never

Some are loving the storytelling here, but they just wish it had happened sooner.

NXT doing more storytelling in 25 minutes tonight than they have in over a year. — Tim Evans (@timmy8271) March 19, 2020

Skeleton Crew

Others feel like AEW has been better than all three WWE shows, including NXT, combined.

As I brought up Mon, you now see the skeleton crew WWE is trying to get away with live leading up to WrestleMania. AEW is handing WWE their ass in presentation. I’ve enjoyed the first 30 minutes of AEW more than this past week’s Smackdown, Raw, and first 30 min of NXT combined. — Anthony DeBlasi (Don Tony) (@DonTonyD) March 19, 2020

Atmosphere

Others just wish they had built some atmosphere with parts of the NXT roster in the crowd.

Wwe could have had some of the Nxt roster as extras and crowd just have some atmosphere this is where Aew we showing them how to do it — Hitkid2017 (@Hitkid2014) March 19, 2020

Fire

Others feel NXT is handling this much better than Raw or SmackDown.

On RAW and Smackdown we get replays of previous ppvs.



On NXT, we get an originally produced video package hyping up one of their top feuds.



This Johnny Gargano Ciampa video is 🔥. #WWENXT #WWE



pic.twitter.com/dCNLsodftX — Golden Maharaja ™ (@KingNj90) March 19, 2020

No Point

Others just don’t see the point without any matches.

No live matches no point in NXT — Jermaine Laing🏳️‍🌈 WORLD CHAMPION #ChiefsKingdom (@iamjermazing) March 19, 2020

