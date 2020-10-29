NXT Fans Are Loving Shotzi Blackheart's Hosting of Halloween Havoc

Tonight's NXT Halloween Havoc definitely looked the part, with giant inflatable pumpkins, skeletons, ghouls, and tombstones as far as the eye could see. That said, it wouldn't be nearly as effective without an amazing host to bring it all together, and to say that's what Shotzi Blackheart did would be an understatement. The NXT star came out in full Halloween garb during the intro, as she was sitting in a chair and going crazy. It turned out she had a chainsaw in her hand, and she starting revving it and let that trademark howl go as the smoke and fire kicked off around her. She was clearly in her element here, and fans took notice, quickly taking to social media to share their reactions. The verdict is in by the way, and the verdict is that fans want more Shotzi.

Shotzi seems to be having the time of her life, and the enthusiasm is infectious, as people on social media are saying in droves. If there's an even that needs a host, fans are wanting Shotzi in the role, and we can't wait to see what she does next. You can hit the next slide to check out some. of our favorite reactions, and the official description for tonight's Halloween Havoc on NXT.

Halloween Havoc is back! The scariest night of the year comes to NXT as Io Shirai defends the NXT Women's Championship and Damian Priest defends the North American Title against Johnny Gargano under stipulations determined by Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal. Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley finally clashes with Raquel Gonález, Dexter Lumis makes Cameron Grimes face his fears in a Haunted House of Terror Match, and more tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here's the full card:

Spin The Wheel, Make the Deal: North American Champion Damian Priest vs Johnny Gargano

Spin The Wheel, Make the Deal: NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Candice LeRae

Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Gonzalez

Haunted House of Terror Match: Dexter Lumis vs Cameron Grimes

Santos Escobar vs Jake Atlas

What have you thought of Halloween Havoc so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!