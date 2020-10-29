NXT Fans Are Loving Shotzi Blackheart's Hosting of Halloween Havoc
Tonight's NXT Halloween Havoc definitely looked the part, with giant inflatable pumpkins, skeletons, ghouls, and tombstones as far as the eye could see. That said, it wouldn't be nearly as effective without an amazing host to bring it all together, and to say that's what Shotzi Blackheart did would be an understatement. The NXT star came out in full Halloween garb during the intro, as she was sitting in a chair and going crazy. It turned out she had a chainsaw in her hand, and she starting revving it and let that trademark howl go as the smoke and fire kicked off around her. She was clearly in her element here, and fans took notice, quickly taking to social media to share their reactions. The verdict is in by the way, and the verdict is that fans want more Shotzi.
Shotzi seems to be having the time of her life, and the enthusiasm is infectious, as people on social media are saying in droves. If there's an even that needs a host, fans are wanting Shotzi in the role, and we can't wait to see what she does next. You can hit the next slide to check out some. of our favorite reactions, and the official description for tonight's Halloween Havoc on NXT.
Halloween Havoc is back! The scariest night of the year comes to NXT as Io Shirai defends the NXT Women's Championship and Damian Priest defends the North American Title against Johnny Gargano under stipulations determined by Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal. Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley finally clashes with Raquel Gonález, Dexter Lumis makes Cameron Grimes face his fears in a Haunted House of Terror Match, and more tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!
Here's the full card:
Spin The Wheel, Make the Deal: North American Champion Damian Priest vs Johnny Gargano
Spin The Wheel, Make the Deal: NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Candice LeRae
Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Gonzalez
Haunted House of Terror Match: Dexter Lumis vs Cameron Grimes
Santos Escobar vs Jake Atlas
What have you thought of Halloween Havoc so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
In Her Element
Seriously though, how can you?
It is #HalloweenHavoc and Shotzi Blackheart is in her element.
Great Start
Halloween Havoc got off to a huge start thanks to the epic intro with Shotzi sporting a great costume and a chainsaw.
Shotzi. Blackheart. That intro. Great start tonight! #HalloweenHavoc
Host Ever Show
Many fans are all up for Shotzi hosting all the shows NXT will let her, and we are down for that as well.
let shotzi blackheart host every wrestling show #wwenxt
Absolutely Wild
The show just started, but Shotzi kicked things off in such an amazing way that fans are already hyped.
Shotzi Blackheart has already been absolutely wild on Halloween Havoc 🎃 #WWENXT
Rocking It
Not everyone knows what Shotzi's costume is supposed to be, but what they do know is it's awesome and she's knocking this out of the park.
IDK what Shotzi Blackheart was wearing, but she was rocking it. She's already the star of #HalloweenHavoc #WWENXT
A Mood
You know, we cannot disagree with this in the slightest.
Shotzi Blackheart is a whole mood. You love to see it. #HalloweenHavoc #WWENXT
Yeah, it's clear, Shotzi is definitely a star.
Shotzi Blackheart is a STAR!!!!
