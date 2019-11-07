NXT’s Finn Balor and AJ Styles Tease Bullet Club Reunion

The main event was quite a matchup with AJ Styles and The OC taking on Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, and Keith Lee. It was one hell of a match, but towards the end things quickly degraded when it looked like Ciampa had the match in hand, as Finn Balor came out and interrupted things, delivering a move to knock out Matt Riddle. He then looked at Styles in the ring and the two locked eyes, as Styles formed The Club sign and Balor formed the Bullet Club sign. It was an epic moment, and you can check it out below.

After this Balor stuck around to watch Styles almost get the win, though that was also interrupted by Adam Cole, who recovered from his earlier beat down by The OC to knock out Styles. Cole then locked eyes with Balor and things faded to black.

Styles and Balor were once part of the legendary Bullet Club in New Japan, and this is definitely suggesting that the team could be reuniting. Granted, they probably can’s use that same name (hence The Club’s current moniker The OC, which stands for Original Club), but it is cool to think about nonetheless.

Here’s the full rundown of tonight’s card below.

Shayna Baszler defeats Dakota Kai

Pete Dunne defeats Damian Priest

You can find the official description for NXT‘s new episode below.

“NXT has certainly made its presence felt over the past week with wild takeovers of Raw and SmackDown. With Triple H rousing the troops, the black-and-gold army has stood tall. But as Survivor Series and the battle for brand supremacy draws near, will NXT face any retaliation for its actions? Find out live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

NXT airs every Wednesday on USA Network