NXT's Scarlett Returns and Teases Finn Balor vs Karrion Kross New Year's Evil Clash

✖

Tonight's NXT opened up with the NXT Champion Finn Balor addressing the NXT Universe, but it wasn't long before several stars were angling to be the next challenger to his Championship. He was first interrupted by Team McAfee's Pete Dunne, but it wasn't long before they were interrupted by Undisputed ERA's Kyle O'Reilly. O'Reilly touched on the fact that it was he who faced Balor last and broke his jaw, and while he admits Balor won he feels they are due for another go-round in the ring. They were then interrupted by Damian Priest, who said that the fans would love to see them in the ring but more than that Balor wants that to happen. They would then bicker for a bit, trading insults while Balor stepped out of the ring and headed towards the ramp.

Priest asked the Champ where he was going, and Balor then revealed that they interrupted him before he could finish. He said he would indeed put his title on the line at New Year's Evil, but as for who was going to get the rub from Finn, that was William Regal's job.

That's when Karrion Kross' music hit, and Balor smiled. Then Scarlett made her grand return to NXT as well, locking eyes with Balor. Before she could talk Balor said "let me guess what you're going to say. Tick tock." He then told her to tell Karrion "when he's ready, Finn's ready."

Balor then walked off, but Priest then spoke to Scarlett, asking if she leaves Karrion in the car when she comes to the show. He then said that she could tell him he's up for a match if he's man enough, and Scarlett's expression went from anger to a creepy stare, so it seems Priest might just get his wish.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

All eyes are on back on The Prince! NXT Champion Finn Bálor will kick off the action tonight by addressing the black-and-gold brand. Additionally, Ember Moon will square off with Raquel González just days after an unforgettable WarGames Match, Tommaso Ciampa will battle Cameron Grimes, and more! Catch it all tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here is what's on the card:

NXT Champion Finn Balor picks next challenger

Ember Moon vs Raquel Gonzalez

Tommaso Ciampa vs Cameron Grimes

Casualties of WarGames

What have you thought of NXT thus far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!