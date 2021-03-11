NXT's Finn Balor Retains NXT Championship and Teases Karrion Kross TakeOver Showdown

✖

Few people are as despised right now in NXT then Adam Cole, who broke up the Undisputed ERA by turning on Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong in past weeks. He also ambushed NXT Champion Finn Balor, and that's why Balor drew him out of hiding with a shot at the NXT Championship, and tonight the two faced off in the ring. They didn't waste any time once the bell rang, as they charged at each other and traded holds in the center of the ring, attempting to wear the other one down. Cole got the advantage for a bit, grounding Balor and focusing his attack on Balor's worn shoulder, but Balor was able to reverse it and get some space.

Cole kept attacking though, punishing Balor throughout and keeping him from utilizing his speed and aerial ability. He also continued to focus his attacks on Balor's arm and shoulder, which was also a target during Balor's match against Pete Dunne.

Eventually, Balor was able to get some momentum with consecutive slams and a focus on Cole's legs and back, and it seemed to be working. Cole was clearly in pain, and that continued as Balor locked in another submission, but Cole got to the ropes to break it up.

Things took a dramatic turn when Cole superkicked Balor right in the jaw, and he almost got the pin and the win. Cole continued the attack, locking in a submission and clamping down on Balor's jaw. Balor managed to break out of it and reverse it but Cole locked it in again until he got to the rope, and he once again grabbed his jaw.

Cole went to attack again but Balor pounced, charging and hitting with a flurry of punches and then lifting Cole but Cole evaded and kicked Balor in the knee. He then bounced off the rope and hit Balor in the face with a knee, but Balor kicked out of the pin at the last minute.

Cole then launched off the top turnbuckle and hit a Panama sunrise, but Balor again kicked out. Cole went to hit him again but Balor launched him over the top rope to the ground below, buying him some time. While Cole was outside though Kyle O'Reilly approached him from behind the barricade, and it shocked Cole enough to distract him and give Balor time to dive into him and slam him into the floor.

Balor then hit a Coup De Grace from the top turnbuckle in the ring and got the pin, retaining his championship.

As for O'Reilly, he looked angry and focused, and he went into the ring to confront Cole. Cole kept apologizing, but O'Reilly wasn't buying it. Cole went for a low blow but O'Reilly caught it, ripping off his ERA armband and launching a flurry of punches. He then charged him and hit him again, and then grabbed his hair over the rope. He kept up the attack outside, beating down Cole and launching him into the barricades on either side of the arena.

He kept yelling at him and slapping him, and then he went to suplex him into the steel steps, but referees broke it up and allowed him to run away. O'Reilly still wasn't done and punched and launched a flurry of punches once more, chasing him into the back.

When things flashed back to the ring, Balor looked behind him and said "what took you so long", and there was Karrion Kross.

