NXT's Finn Balor and Undisputed ERA Return to Brawl with Pat McAfee's New Faction

While tonight's NXT card was stacked, one of the more anticipated segments of the night belonged to Finn Balor, as the NXT Champion was set to address his current injury status and the future of the Championship. If he still had a substantial amount of recovery time before he could get back in the ring, he was going to likely have to relinquish it, though most were hoping that he would announce his imminent return to action. We finally got our answer towards the end of the show, and Balor said his jaw was fixed in three places and he was back but was interrupted by Pat McAfee's crew that includes Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and Pete Dunne.

McAfee went on a tirade that said this was their NXT now, which they took over when Balor was out with his broken jaw. McAfee said they were the champs now and the greatest tag team on the planet earth. He then went through all the people that they've taken down during his absence, including the Undisputed ERA, Breezango, Drake Maverick, and more.

He then said he's going to hand over the title to the people who have been running this show from top to bottom or he was going to end up like all the others, and that's dead.

Balor said, "Pat, it's easy for the mice to play when the cat's away, and the cat is back, and look what I just dragged in."

That's when Undisputed ERA emerged and came rushing to the ring to take out McAfee's crew, while Balor slipped away and watched the carnage. Adam Cole knocked McAfee off his rocker and everyone else battled all over the ring as NXT came to a close.

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT.

One of the most highly anticipated NXT Women's Title matches in history takes place tonight as Io Shirai defends against former champion Rhea Ripley! Plus, NXT Champion Finn Bálor returns for the first time since NXT TakeOver 31, Johnny Gargano tries to regain the NXT North American Championship from Leon Ruff after last week's shocking upset, and more. Catch it all tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here's the full card:

Io Shirai vs Rhea Ripley (NXT Women's Championship Match)

Finn Balor Returns

Johnny Gargano vs Leon Ruff (North American Championship Match)

Ember Moon vs Toni Storm vs Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

Cameron Grimes vs Dexter Lumis (Blindfold Match Showdown)

