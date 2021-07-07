NXT Crowns New Women's Tag Team Champions and Injured Star Returns

✖

There was a lot of gold on the line during tonight's NXT Great American Bash, and that includes the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell of The Way would defend their titles against the relatively recent team of Io Shirai and Zoey Stark. Shirai would start the match against Hartwell, and Shirai got the better of the opening exchange until Hartwell tagged LeRae in. Even at that point Shirai looked in control, hitting Hartwell with a missile dropkick and dragging her into their corner. Stark would tag in and they would team-up for a double suplex, but Hartwell kicked out of the pin.

Stark would continue to do some damage to Hartwell with kicks, but an elbow from Hartwell ended up with Stark being slammed onto the top rope and sent outside.

Stark was able to get the tag to Shirai, and Shirai was all over LeRae. She hit her with a 619 and then followed that up with a missile dropkick, but LeRaie kicked out of the pin. Shirai then threw her into their corner and tagged in Stark, who continued the attack. Shirai then lifted LeRae and set her up with a backbreaker and allowed Stark to superkick LeRae in the face. Even that wasn't enough to get the pin though, as LeRae kicked out.

Shirai went up top again, but missed the moonsault as LeRae rolled out. of the way and then locked in the Gargano Escape. Hartwell then hit the silencer on Stark and kept her busy while LeRae tried to get Shirai to tap. Shirai then rolled LeRae over but Hartwell pushed LeRae so she kill the count.

Shirai was back up on her feet and went for the top rope, but Hartwell disrupted just enough for LeRae to grab Shirai and slam her down, but Stark would interrupt. Hartwell returned the favor and almost got the pin on Shirai, but Shirai kicked out at 3.

Then the mysterious Charging symbol we've seen popped up onscreen and the lights blacked out, and when they came back on it was none other than Tegan Nox, who seems to be back and ready for action!

Her distraction threw LeRae and Hartwell, and allowed Stark to steal the pin and the win, making her and Shirai the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

Here's the card for tonight's NXT Great American Bash:

Kyle O'Reilly vs Adam Cole

Karrion Kross vs Johnny Gargano

Io Shirai & Zoey Stark vs The Way (NXT Women's Tag Team Championships)

MSK vs Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher (NXT Tag Team Championships)

LA Knight vs Cameron Grimes (Million Dollar Championship)

Hit Row Championship Cypher

What did you think of the match and Nox's return?