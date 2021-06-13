NXT: Johnny Gargano's New TakeOver Gear Tease Is Giving Us ThunderCats and Magneto Vibes

✖

Johnny Gargano is known for his epic superhero-styled gear, and so far he's delivered amazing gear based on Wolverine, Iron Man, The Mandalorian, X-Men, and more. With TakeOver: In Your House happening, fans were hyped to see if Johnny TakeOver would be debuting some new gear for the event, and he gave fans a glimpse of what he has planned in a teaser image, and we are getting some big ThunderCats and Marvel Magneto vibes. You can check out the teaser for yourself f in the image below.

Gargano posted the teaser with the caption "Just got my gear for tomorrow night and I must say.. it's one of my favorites! This specific #NXTTakeOver called for two VERY different yet appropriate gear inspirations meshed into one. Multiple hints have been dropped!"

So the letter in the middle very much looks like a Magneto-styled M, just upside down to represent The Way. The purple and red color scheme is very Magneto as well, but the style of the font and design screams ThunderCats.

We'll just have to wait and see if this ends up being the case, but we can't wait to see what Gargano comes up with. You can find the official description for tonight's TakeOver: In Your House below.

"Will NXT Champion Karrion Kross' dominance be enough to survive a star-studded Fatal 5-Way against Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne? Elsewhere, Raquel Gonzalez defends the NXT Women's Title against Ember Moon and more. Catch NXT TakeOver: In Your House live on Sunday at 8 E/5 P, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network elsewhere."

Here's the full card for In Your House:

Mercedes Martinez vs Xia Li

Cameron Grimes vs LA Knight (Ladder Match for the Million Dollar Championship

NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed & NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs Legado del Fantasma (Winner Take All Six-Man Tag)

NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs Ember Moon

NXT Champion Karrion Kross w Scarlett vs Kyle O'Reilly vs Adam Cole vs Johnny Gargano vs Pete Dunne (Fatal 5-Way Match)

What do you think the gear will be? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!