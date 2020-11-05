NXT's Johnny Gargano Reveals Who He Wants to Face to Elevate North American Title

✖

Johnny Gargano shocked the world when he was able to capture the North American Championship at Halloween Havoc from Damian Priest, and now Gargano's attention turns to building up the Championship gold he now wears around his waist. NXT's roster is stacked at the moment, so we're all curious as to who Gargano will make his next opponent, and in a new interview with the Wrestle Buddies podcast (via GameSpot), Gargano revealed his plans for the title and who he'd like to face next.

"With this North American Championship, I want the opportunity to take that and elevate it, make it mean more than it already does; make it more important than it already is," Gargano said. "I haven't had that chance yet to have the true title reign that I'm proud of. So I think that is my goal with this title to take that North American title and make it mean so so so much more."

"Growing up, the Intercontinental title was always like the work-rate title," Gargano said. "There's always a title you would look at as like, this is the match I got to see. That is my goal with the North American Title is to take that title and make it the most work-rate title you've ever seen in your life."

So, who is the person in his sights? Well, there are two people actually, and both would make for some highlight-worthy matches if they end up happening.

"The first name that pops in my head is Kyle O'Reilly. Johnny Gargano vs. Kyle O'Riley hasn't happened one on one in an NXT ring. Another guy, I will say it's Kushida. I have never faced Kushida in my life, it feels like mash up very well. We never crossed paths. So I think that would be a match as well. That could be something very special," Gargano said.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

Ember Moon and Tommaso Ciampa are both out for payback this week on NXT! Moon will face Dakota Kai after a vicious attack two weeks ago, while Ciampa looks for retribution against Velveteen Dream. Elsewhere, Shotzi Blackheart will go one on one with Toni Storm and Kushida takes on Cameron Grimes. Catch it all tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here is what is on deck tonight:

Ember Moon vs Dakota Kai

Tommaso Ciampa vs Velveteen Dream

Shotzi Blackheart vs Toni Storm

Kushida vs Cameron Grimes

