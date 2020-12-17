NXT: Karrion Kross vs Damian Priest Match Set For New Year's Evil

✖

Karrion Kross surprised everyone last week by ambushing Damian Priest after Priest tried to send a message through Scarlett, but his first match back in the ring was tonight, and he looked impressive between the ropes. After his victory he decided to share a message of his own, and he announced that he would be facing Damian Priest at New Year's Evil, accepting his challenge and looking to make a point that he is back for that Championship and will go through anyone he needs to to make it happen.

Kross told Priest to protect his chin, and Scarlett couldn't have been more thrilled with the announcement. Before he left Kross dished out a little "Tick Tock" and the duo walked out of the ring.

"Hey, Priest! TIME'S UP."

#WWENXT @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 @ArcherOfInfamy"

This match looks to be a straight forward affair without any stipulations, though neither competitor needs a gimmick to make this match a must-watch. This match joins the recently announced Finn Balor vs Kyle O'Reilly match.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

Will Kyle O'Reilly or Pete Dunne win the right to challenge NXT Champion Finn Bálor at NXT New Year's Evil? Find out this Wednesday night on NXT! Additionally, the destructive Karrion Kross will return to in-ring action for the first time in four months, while Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm will renew their rivalry, and Leon Ruff will team with Kushida to battle NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory. Catch it all Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here's the full card:

Kyle O'Reilly vs Pete Dunne

Karrion Kross Returns

Rhea Ripley vs Toni Storm

Leon Ruff and Kushida vs Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory

Are you excited for New Year's Evil? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!