NXT’s Keith Lee Pulls Off a Move You Just Have to Watch

The match between Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic led off the night for NXT on USA, and man did they put on a performance. The two superstars traded high-risk maneuvers and huge blows, but Lee, in particular, put on a show, including one maneuver that is absolutely absurd given Lee’s height and size. Lee is 6’2 and 340 pounds, so when he decided to springboard off the ropes and launch himself, we didn’t expect him to do a spin in midair and hit Dijakovic with his entire body.

As you can see in the GIF below, you have to see it in motion to really appreciate it, and we just can’t get enough of it. Lee didn’t stop there either and dished out another flip from the turnbuckle and a jump earlier in the match that will also leave you impressed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the big move below.

You can find the full card and description for tonight’s NXT below.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Imperium vs Kushida and two mystery partners

Keith Lee vs Dominik Dijakovic

Dakota Kai Return Match

Street Fight Rematch: Matt Riddle vs Killian Dain

“The debut of WWE NXT’s live broadcast ended in chaos last Wednesday, when Matt Riddle and Killian Dain’s Street Fight broke down into bedlam – and engulfed almost the entire NXT roster. When the melee settled down, NXT General Manager William Regal declared that the Street Fight would continue in seven days, with an added incentive: The winner will earn the right to challenge NXT Champion Adam Cole. Who will emerge from what is sure to be a brutal brawl with a golden opportunity? Find out on WWE NXT when it airs live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network. The action will continue at 9/8 C on the award-winning WWE Network.”

Let us know what you thought of the show in the comments or feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!