NXT's Kyle O'Reilly Returns to Challenge Karrion Kross and Debuts New Look

Tonight's NXT started off with Kyle O'Reilly making his first appearance since TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, and he was in a pretty good mood, coming out with a new look and some swagger in return to the black and gold brand. He said he learned at TakeOver that to succeed here you need to have that killer instinct, the one Adam Cole had that he was always hesitant to use. You have to be able to do anything to achieve your goals, "but what are my goals? What's my next objective? Do I continue to prove I belong here? Do I challenge for the workhorse title, the North American Championship?"

He then asked if instead, he used that killer instinct to go after the biggest force in NXT, and he even included a time reference before launching into a challenge to Karrion Kross. Unfortunately, he was cut off before he could do it by Cameron Grimes.

Grimes won even more money on Draft Kings and it was by betting on O'Reilly, who he said was seen as an underdog. He then said how great would he be if he had someone to watch his back and with a little investment from Grimes they could be unstoppable.

Grimes had plenty of ideas for KO coins and even some NFTs, and O'Reilly was all-in. O'Reilly then said he had already found his first opponent, since he had been medically cleared, and after some deception, he revealed it was in fact, Grimes.

Not going to lie, I would've loved Grimes and O'Reilly working together for a bit, but that doesn't look like it's happening anytime soon.

"Tonight on NXT, Kyle O'Reilly returns for the first time since prevailing in a barbaric Unsanctioned Match against Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Kushida will also put his newly won NXT Cruiserweight Title on the line in an open challenge, Sarray will make her highly anticipated debut and the enigmatic Dexter Lumis faces LA Knight."

Here's the full card:

Kyle O'Reilly Returns

Kushida Issues Open Challenge

Sarray Debuts Against Zoey Stark

Dexter Lumis vs LA Knight

