Mercedes Martinez Returns to NXT and Attacks Io Shirai

Tonight's NXT featured the return of two big stars, though one of them was completely unexpected. At one point during the night, Io Shirai answered Toni Storm's challenge by heading to the ring and setting up a chair, waiting for Storm to come to meet her. That never happened though because Shirai was ambushed by another star, the returning Mercedes Martinez, who hadn't been seen on NXT for months ever since she was kicked off the Robert Stone Brand. She came back in grand fashion though, beating down Shirai and throwing her through the announce table and making it clear she wants a shot at the title.

Martinez returns after a short but memorable run as part of the Robert Stone Brand, though the reason she left was so that she could head to Raw as part of what ended up becoming the rebel group Retribution.

After one or two appearances as part of the group though she mysteriously disappeared from it, and according to reports she had asked to be taken out of it though we don't know the reason why. It seems now we do, as she is back with a vengeance in NXT and apparently going after the title.

Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan will go to war with Killian Dain & Drake Maverick as they face off for the NXT Tag Team Titles in a Street Fight! Elsewhere, get in the holiday spirit as Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and company present "A Very Gargano Christmas." Additionally, NXT Champion Finn Bálor and his New Year's Evil challenger, Kyle O'Reilly, will take a special look back at their unforgettable clash from NXT TakeOver 31, and more. Don't miss NXT this Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here's the rundown of the card:

Killian Dain and Drake Maverick vs Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch (Street Fight)

Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly relive their classic match

Rhea Ripley vs Dakota Kai

A Very Gargano Christmas

Bronson Reed Returns

Isaiah Swerve Scott vs Jake Atlas

