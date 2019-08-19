Report: NXT on USA Premiere Date Set for Sept. 18

WWE will reportedly make an announcement on this week’s Monday Night Raw to confirm that NXT, the company’s developmental brand, will be moving from the WWE Network to the USA Network in the near future. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company is planning on making the jump sooner rather than later.

Dave Meltzer reported early Monday afternoon that the show will premiere on Sept. 18, adding that they want to get a show up and running on Wednesday nights before AEW makes its debut on TNT on Oct. 2.

“NXT will be airing on 8-10 p.m. Eastern time on USA on Wednesdays, head-to-head with AEW on TNT,” Meltzer wrote.

Up until this point NXT’s television has been pre-taped from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida. There’s no word yet on whether or not the show will be live this week and/or if it will tour the country like Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

The Young Bucks quickly responded to the news of WWE counter-programming their flagship show.

On top of the NXT announcement, this week’s Raw will feature a United States Championship match between AJ Styles and Braun Strowman and the first matches in the returning King of the Ring 16-man tournament, featuring Cesaro vs. Samoa Joe and Cedric Alexander vs. Sami Zayn.

The show will also feature a King’s Court segment with Jerry “The King” Lawler, with Sasha Banks as his guest.

“Banks garnered all the headlines this past week on Raw when she re-emerged and devastatingly took out both Natalya and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch,” WWE.com wrote in the preview for Raw. “The Boss’ next meeting will be a bit of a different setting though, as she arrives this Monday to be questioned by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler on his iconic talk show, ‘The King’s Court.’”