NXT's Pete Dunne Returns and Joins Pat McAfee

NXT's Halloween Havoc featured some big surprises, one of which took place after the first match of the night. That's when Pat McAfee came out with Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, who he helped win the Tag Team Championships on last week's NXT. The trio came out to reveal that it was McAfee who hired Ridge Holland to take out Adam Cole, and then he went on to say how Undisputed ERA disrespected them in every way. Kyle O'Reilly then came out to address them head-on, but he had a surprise guest in a returning Pete Dunne, who hasn't been in NXT since Marvel. The two went into the ring to confront McAfee, Lorcan, and Burch, but then Dunne took a chair to O'Reilly's back, and it seems he has been an ally of this new team all along.

Dunne swatted O'Reilly with a chair several times, and then he hit him some more to keep him on the ground. McAfee, Lorcan, and Burch then all took turns beating down O'Reilly. It seems Dunne is not the good guy he once was and is now at least an ally of McAfee's stable.

The Undisputed ERA has some new competition, and it's going to take a while for O'Reilly to heal from the beating he took, especially in regards to his hand.

"WHY PETE WHY?!?

Just as quick as he returned, @PeteDunneYxB turned his back on @KORcombat! #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc"

Here's the official description for tonight's Halloween Havoc on NXT.

Halloween Havoc is back! The scariest night of the year comes to NXT as Io Shirai defends the NXT Women's Championship and Damian Priest defends the North American Title against Johnny Gargano under stipulations determined by Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal. Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley finally clashes with Raquel Gonález, Dexter Lumis makes Cameron Grimes face his fears in a Haunted House of Terror Match, and more tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here's the full card:

Spin The Wheel, Make the Deal: North American Champion Damian Priest vs Johnny Gargano

Spin The Wheel, Make the Deal: NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Candice LeRae

Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Gonzalez

Haunted House of Terror Match: Dexter Lumis vs Cameron Grimes

Santos Escobar vs Jake Atlas

