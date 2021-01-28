NXT's Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai Win and Move On To Dusty Cup Semi-Finals

✖

Tonight's matchup in the Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic featured Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez against Jessi Kamea and Aliyah, and early on it was all Raquel when she got into the ring with Aliyah. Kamea quickly made a fantastic first impression though, as she evaded several of Gonzalez's attacks and dished out some punishment of her own until Gonzalez nailed her in the back of the head. Kai then tagged in but Kamea again impressed and then tagged in Aliyah, who went on a roll and almost got the pin on Kai.

Kai left herself open and Aliyah tried to capitalize, but she ended up being thrown back in the ring with Gonzalez, who punished her quite a bit but couldn't get the pin. Kai then came soaring in with a huge kick to the face, but Aliyah kicked out once again.

They then sparred in the middle. of the ring and Kai threw her into their corner, and Gonzalez was tagged in and then threw her into another corner, followed by a one-handed hip toss and a tag to Kai, but Aliyah kicked out again.

Kai was clearly upset, locking in. ahold around Aliyah's neck, but she broke free. She couldn't capitalize because Kai pulled her hair and yanked her down. Aliyah got the tag to Kamea but Kai tagged Gonzalez as well, and she clotheslined Kamea. Gonzalez then picked up Kamea and power bombed her, and that was enough for the win.

They will move on to the semi-finals to take on Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

NXT Champion Finn Bálor will team up with rival Kyle O'Reilly to battle NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch. Elsewhere, the Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic continues with two more bouts, while Raquel González & Dakota Kai battle Aliyah & Jessi Kamea in Women's Dusty Cup action. Catch it all tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here is what's on deck for tonight's NXT.

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs Aliyah and Jessi Kamea (Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic)

Wes Lee and Nash Carter (MSK) vs Drake Maverick and Killian Dain (Men's Dusty Rhodes Classic)

Leon Ruff and Kushida vs Zack Gibson and James Drake (Grizzled Young Veterans) (Men's Dusty Rhodes Classic)

NXT Champion Finn Balor and Undisputed ERA's Kyle O'Reilly vs NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

