NXT’s Rhea Ripley Beats Shayna Baszler; Becomes NXT Women’s Champion

NXT hit the ground running tonight with a big match between Adam Cole and Finn Balor, but that was far from the only massive match of the evening, and closing out the show as its main event was the matchup between Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley. The two wasted no time getting in the ring and unleashing on each other, and what followed was a hard-hitting match that had numerous near falls before someone took the victory. Someone finally did though, and it was Rhea Ripley who emerged victorious.

Baszler isn’t afraid of anyone and is one of the most intimidating wrestlers in NXT. That’s why it was so surprising to see Ripley make her flinch and retreat, but Baszler came back strong, hitting Ripley with several clotheslines.

The match would end up being interrupted by Baszler’s allies, but Ripley was able to keep them at bay and knock Baszler on the ring apron.

At one point thoughRipley’s arm was seemingly injured by Baszler, and Baszler used that injury to her advantage, trying to make Ripley tap. She would persevere, even through getting ambushed by Baszler’s friends, who were kicked out eventually after the ref saw them attack Ripley.

Later Ripley would hit Baszler with the riptide and pin her, but the referee was out cold and didn’t see the pin. Ripley would then go for some offense and hit the floor hard, but she was able to hit Baszler against the ring post. Baszler would grab a chair with the ref out cold, but Ripley would grab it first, though Baszler would send her head into the chair. However, Ripley kicked out.

Baszler was able to lock in a hold, but Ripley stayed alive, making her way to the ropes. She was cut off though by Baszler, who dragged her back to the center of the ring. She tried again to get to the ropes but was locked back into a hold. She fought back and used the ref as a way to get up.

She broke the hold and stomped Baszler, eventually going for the Prisim, moving her to the center of the ring, but Baszler kicked her towards the turnbuckle. Baszler then hoisted her up on the top rope, but Ripley headbutted Baszler and delivered an avalanche riptide, and that sealed the win, taking the title. What a freaking match!

You can find the official description for tonight’s episode of NXT below.

You won’t want to miss a second of NXT action tonight, as the NXT Championship Match between Adam Cole and Finn Bálor will kick off the show at 8/7 C and will be presented commercial-free. Plus, Rhea Ripley looks to end Shayna Baszler’s reign of terror and capture the NXT Women’s Championship. Who will leave Full Sail University with NXT’s top titles? Find out tonight, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

The full card can be found below.

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs Finn Balor

NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs Rhea Ripley

