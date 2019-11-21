WWE’s Ricochet Appears on NXT; Throws Down With Matt Riddle

We knew tonight would be full of surprises, and NXT wasn’t done after the opening salvo of Becky Lynch taking on Rhea Ripley. The second match of the night was interrupted by WWE superstar Ricochet, who ran into the ring much to the delight of the crowd. It wasn’t long though until an NXT star showed up to challenge him, and it was none other than Matt Riddle, who ran into the ring and ready to fight, and then a match broke out right after between the two.

The two dished out punishment quickly, with Ricochet using a variety of acrobatic maneuvers, but Riddle managed to keep up and ground him throughout the match. Ricochet would answer back with an offensive barrage of his own, and the fact that this match is actually happening is crazy and surreal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And yes, we want to see more of it down the line.

Riddle would eventually get the pin, but then Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura would also invade teh ring, disrupting the match and mounting an attack of their own.

Craziness folks, craziness.

You can find the official description for tonight’s episode below.

“Just days before NXT TakeOver, the advantage in the Men’s WarGames Match will be hanging in the balance when Team Ciampa’s Dominik Dijakovic faces of with NXT Champion Adam Cole of The Undisputed ERA in a Ladder Match. Who will earn the all-important advantage in this Saturday’s double-cage brawl? Find out on WWE NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

The full card can be found below.

Dominik Dijakovic vs Adam Cole (WarGames Advantage Ladder Match)

The Undisputed ERA vs The Revival

Are you enjoying tonight’s episode of NXT? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!