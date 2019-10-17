NXT Reveals Challengers To Roderick Strong’s North American Championship

Thanks to the Undisputed Era, Velveteen Dream won’t be able to challenge Roderick Strong for the North American Championship next week. William Regal wasn’t letting that slide though, so he quickly came out to announce that the match between Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic would crown the challenger to Strong next week, and after one hell of a throwdown, we now know the challenge to Strong’s Championship will be surprisingly both Lee and Dijakovic.

This was a phenomenal match, with both superstars showing their unique mix of size and strength. Dijakovic ended up with bad wing midway through the match but still managed to pull off some impressive feats, even getting Lee up in the air with a chokeslam.

They then traded powerful blows in the middle of the ring until Lee got Dijakovic in the air three different times before finally landing him on the mat. Eventually, Dijakovic was locked in a hold with Lee on the turnbuckle when Strong rushed in and nailed Lee on the head with his Championship title.

The referee rang the bell and called for a disqualification, but Regal came out and told Strong that his meddling wasn’t going to work here, and said next week Strong will defend his Championship against both Lee and Dijakovic.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Angel Garza

Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest

Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic

Teagan Nox Returns

Tommaso Ciampa made a shocking return during NXT's live two-hour premiere on USA Network, confronting NXT Champion Adam Cole. However, Ciampa's road to the NXT Title is taking a slight detour, as The Blackheart will compete for the first time in seven months when he battles Angel Garza.

