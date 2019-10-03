NXT’s Shayna Baszler Retains NXT Women’s Championship In Hard Fought Match

Last week Candice LeRae emerged victorious after battling it out in a Fatal 4-Way match, and in doing so won the right to challenge current NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler for the title. Baszler didn’t waste time in playing mind games with LeRae, but the superstar came out to fight tonight and probably surprised Baszler in the process. LeRae displayed quite a bit of offense early on, trying her best to keep Baszler grounded, but Baszler did manage to get her offense going eventually in the form of several holds, and it was enough to take the win.

That cut off LeRae’s momentum, but Baszler wasn’t done inflicting punishment, including one brutal spot where Baszler stuck LeRae’s hand in the steel steps and kicked her arm right after. She then worked on that arm and injured hand for a while, but LeRae turned the tide with a huge suplex on the edge of the ring apron.

Baszler cut that run off though, but LeRae still had fight in her, but Baszler just kept piling on. That’s why LeRae threw Baszler for a loop when she kicked out once more, clearly frustrating the champ.

LeRae would hit Baszler with some high impact moves though and just about pinned her several times, but Baszler would escape. LeRae went for a high-risk move but Baszler dodged it and capitalized, putting LeRae into a submission and causing her to tap.

Here’s what’s on deck for tonight’s episode of NXT.

The Velveteen Dream Makes A Statement

Johnny Gargano (Winner) vs. Shane Thorne

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits vs. Undisputed ERA (Bobby Fish Kyle O’Reilly)

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Candice LeRae vs. Shayna Baszler (Winner)

NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole (Winner) vs. Matt Riddle

The official description for tonight’s episode can be found below.

“WWE NXT makes its live, two-hour premiere tonight on USA Network, and it could not be more action-packed. After Matt Riddle locked him in an armbar out of nowhere last week, Adam Cole will put his NXT Championship on the line against The Original Bro. Plus, Candice LeRae looks to end the dominant reign of NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and The Street Profits set out to end NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA’s prophecy of gold prematurely. Don’t miss a second of the action during NXT’s live, two-hour premiere on USA Network, tonight at 8/7 C with limited commercial interruption!”

What did you think of the match and NXT so far?