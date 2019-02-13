Spoilers: NXT Taping for February 13

NXT returns to the WWE Network on Wednesday night with its latest episode from Full Sail University.

Check out the spoilers from the Feb. 13 episode below.

Dominik Dijakovic beat Shane Thorne with his Feast Your Eyes finisher

Kassisus Ohno interrupted Stavey Ervin Jr. and Humberto Carrillo before their match to cut a promo on the fans in attendance. After voicing his outrage towards the fans, he announced he was leaving NXT. Keith Lee interrupted Ohno and knocked him out, telling him to not let the door hit him on the way out.

The Street Profits defeated Ervin Jr and Carrollo, then cut a promo saying they wanted to take on the War Raiders for the NXT tag team championships. Both Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel and Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch made their way down to the ring to stake their claim at a title shot, finally prompting the War Raiders to appear. They dared one of the three teams to try and attack them, but were jumped from behind by the Undisputed Era. A brawl between all of the teams ensured, ending with the Raiders and UE in a stare down.

Aliya beat Taynara Conti, and was congratulated after the match by Vanessa Bourne. Suddenly Shayna Baszler’s music hit, and the pair were jumped by Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir as they both tried to escape the arena. After the trio beat down both women, Baszler said this was a warning to the rest of the locker room not to cross them.

The main event saw Ricochet beat Adam Cole via a Cradle Shock. The rest of Undisputed era hit the ring and attacked Ricochet after the match, prompting Black to try and make the save. His efforts wound up being fruitless as Cole managed to hit Black with a kick, resulting in the faction standing over Ricochet and Black to close the show.

The rivalry between Black and Cole stretches back NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia in January 2018, where Black won a brutal encounter in an Extreme Rules match. Cole then won the NXT North American Championship at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, and held it for 133 days before dropping it to Ricochet at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4.

Ricochet recently lost the title to Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix, and Wednesday’s win will likely insert him back into the title picture even though Gargano has already dropped the title to Velveteen Dream.

NXT starts at 8 p.m. ET on the WWE Network.