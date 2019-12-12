NXT Star Injured Last Night After Crazy Spot

Last night’s NXT featured several memorable moments in the ring, but it also featured some stellar ones outside of the ring, including a spot during the match between Dakota Kai and Mia Yim. Kai ended up getting the victory in the actual match, but Yim exacted some revenge by taking Kai up to the tech area and sending her through two tables down below. While Kai and Yim both walked away from that spot, it seems Kai left her collision with a laceration that she had to receive staples for (via Wrestling Inc). We’re not sure if that will cause her to miss any action, but NXT announced the injury and said more details are forthcoming.

NXT posted the following message on Twitter. “Following her match, WWE‘s medical team immediately tended to @DakotaKai_WWE. She suffered a laceration and is currently receiving staples. Stay tuned to tomorrow’s #NXTInjuryReport for further updates.”

Kai’s been on a momentum swing since her big heel turn at TakeOver: WarGames, where she brutally beat down her friend Teagan Nox. Since then she’s been the target of Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim, and Candice LeRae, but she’s managed to use that heat and gain even more fans, as there were plenty of cheers for her last night during her match with Yim.

You don’t want to see that kind of momentum derailed because of an injury, so hopefully, she’ll be back in the ring soon.

You can find the official description for last night’s episode of NXT below.

After Keith Lee pinned NXT Champion Adam Cole in a Six-Man Tag Team Match last Wednesday, NXT General Manager William Regal acted quickly to set the stage for the next title bout. Regal declared that the last two men to pin Cole — Lee and Tommaso Ciampa — along with Finn Bálor, who leveled the NXT Champion with a Pele Kick two weeks ago, would square off in a Triple Threat Match to determine Cole’s next challenger for Dec. 18. Who will walk out of Full Sail with an NXT Championship Match in hand? Find out tonight on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here’s the full card.

Mia Yim vs. Dakota Kai

Lio Rush vs Angel Garza

Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler

Tommaso Ciampa vs Keith Lee vs Finn Balor

Let us know what you thought of last night’s NXT in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!