NXT Star Reportedly Signs New Contract With WWE After Requesting Release

A formerly disgruntled WWE NXT star has reportedly re-signed with WWE just weeks after requesting his release from the company.

Oney Lorcan, a member of the NXT roster who has also performed on 205 Live, took to Twitter on Friday night to announce that he has signed a new multi-year contract with WWE.

I AM PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT I HAVE AGREED TO A NEW MULTI YEAR CONTRACT AGREEMENT WITH WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT MAY THE WRESTLING GODS HAVE MERCY ON YOUR SOULS — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) December 7, 2019

Keep in mind that Lorcan is often sarcastic on Twitter so we’re taking him at his word at this point while it could be a joke given the fact that a previous report indicated that Lorcan had requested his release from WWE sometime around the end of October. He vented some frustration with WWE publicly on his Twitter page and had briefly changed his name back to his independent wrestling name, Biff Busick.

In November, Lorcan publicly went after Triple H on Twitter after Triple H had criticized wrestling talent who went public via social media to request their WWE release.

“I don’t understand people airing issues,” Triple H said at the time. “If you have one talk to us. If you put that out there in the media that’s not a way to go about business. If I had a complaint with a talent I don’t go on Twitter and complain to them, I speak to them. I’ve never understood that process if it’s legit.

“There’s a silliness to it, a maturity issue of it’s not how you handle business. Anybody that is out there that is serious about it [gaining their release] that’s talking on the internet, using their phones, you handle your business like a professional. We’re in professional wrestling and the keyword there is professional. That’s what we are trying to change about the business and make people more – professional.”

Lorcan went on his Twitter page and wrote, “The mature professional thing to say would be no comment and have a private conversation promoter to independent contractor instead of burying talent publicly to the media. Thats how I do business its all about the game and how you play it.”

However, it appears those difference have worked themselves out for the time being.