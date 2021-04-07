NXT's Zoey Stark Stuns Toni Storm to Kick Off TakeOver: Stand and Deliver

✖

Tonight's NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver kicked off with a match between Toni Storm and Zoey Stark, and the two got right down to business, locking up right after the bell rang. Storm is coming off of a memorable match against Io Shirai and Mercedes Martinez, while Stark has been impressing in a number of matches over the past few weeks. Stark found herself in several holds thanks to Storm early on, but she was able to reverse them and get the upper hand briefly. Storm, hit her with a big forearm and hit her with several elbows, but Stark clocked in a nice hit around Storm's neck and a big chop, followed by a high flying dropkick.

Strom brought her down to earth with a huge slam from the top turnbuckle and then went to work grounding her with a flurry of punches. The pin didn't take, and then Storm went to work on wearing Stark down. Stark kicked out of another pin and Storm followed that up with big kicks in the corner and then a suplex followed by a pin, but again, Stark kicked out.

Storm locked in a single leg crab but Stark got free though ha big boot sent her back to the mat. Stark pushed her. to the corner and they traded punches until Storm sent Stark face-first into the turnbuckle. An uppercut followed, but Stark mounted a comeback until Storm grounded her again with several punches.

Another slam left Stark reeling, but as Storm made her way to the top belt Stark hit a big kick to the head and then followed it up with a suplex from the top turnbuckle. Both stars were being counted out but they got to their feet. Trading forearms in the center of the ring, Stark unleashed several punches and then hit a kick to the leg, the jaw, and the knee, followed by an attempt at a big kick but Storm evaded and went for another suplex, but Stark reversed and was feeling it, hitting Storm with a big kick. to the jaw. She locked. ina pin but Storm kicked out.

Storm again got back in the mix, but Stark hit another big kick and went for the pin, though again Storm kicked out. Storm then hit two German Suplexes in a row and went for Storm Zero but Stark locked in an inside cradle and got the pin and the win.

You can check out the official description for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver below.

The NXT Women's Title will take center stage on Night 1 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, as Io Shirai defends against Raquel González in a commercial-free main event. WALTER will also put the NXT United Kingdom Championship on the line against Tommaso Ciampa, MSK, Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma will clash for the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles and more. Catch all the action tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network and simulcast on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else!

Night 1

Toni Storm vs Zoey Stark (Pre-show)

NXT Women's Championship Match: Champion Io Shirai vs Raquel Gonzalez

NXT United Kingdom Championship Match: Champion Walter vs Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs Grizzled Young Veterans vs Legado del Fantasma

Kushida vs. Pete Dunne

Gauntlet Match for North American Championship Opportunity: Leon Ruff vs Isaiah Swerve Scott vs Bronson Reed vs Cameron Grimes vs Dexter Lumis vs LA Knight

Night 2

NXT Championship Match: Champion Finn Balor vs Karrion Kross

Unsanctioned Match: Adam Cole vs Kyle O'Reilly

NXT North American Championship Match: Champion Johnny Gargano vs TBD

NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs The Way

NXT Cruiserweight Championship Ladder Match: Champion Santos Escobar vs Champion Jordan Devlin

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver kicks off tonight on USA Network, while Night 2 will air on Thursday, April 8th exclusively on Peacock.

