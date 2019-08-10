NXT TakeOver Toronto: How To Watch, Final Match Card

As part of WWE SummerSlam weekend, WWE NXT presents the second TakeOver event held in Toronto, Ontario Canada tonight, live on the WWE Network.

TakeOver Toronto 2019 will emanate from the Scotiabank Arena. This is the same arena that SummerSlam will take place in on Sunday night. Expect a raucous crowd, with many fans traveling in for what is always one of the biggest WWE weekends of the year.

When To Watch: NXT TakeOver Toronto 2019 officially begins at 7:00 p.m. Eastern. Prior to the event itself, there will be a half hour long kickoff show that begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern, as well as a show titled “Prime Target: TakeOver Toronto 2019” that starts at 6:00 p.m. Eastern which chronicles Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano as they prepare for their NXT Championship match. Prime Target has already been released and is viewable on YouTube (watch it right here below).

How To Watch: NXT TakeOver Toronto 2019 will air live on the WWE Network (available for $9.99 a month, though you can get your first month free if you are a new subscriber). The WWE Network is available to watch on your computer via web browser or mobile device via app, and it is also available to watch on your television by most streaming set top devices (Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX One) as well as a built in app on many smart televisions.

The full card for NXT TakeOver Toronto 2019 is as follows:

NXT Championship Match – Two out of Three Falls

Adam Cole (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

NXT Women's Championship Match

Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Mia Yim

NXT North American Championship Match – Triple Threat

Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs. The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai

Let us know in the comments below which match you are looking forward to the most this evening at NXT TakeOver Toronto 2019 and why!