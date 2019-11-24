NXT’s Pete Dunne Wins at TakeOver WarGames; Will Challenge Adam Cole at Survivor Series

Adam Cole will make history on Sunday night at Survivor Series when he becomes the first man to defend the NXT Championship on one of WWE’s “Big Four” pay-per-views. On Saturday night Pete Dunne earned his spot in that championship match at NXT TakeOver WarGames by winning an insane triple threat against Killian Dain and Damian Priest. Dunne picked up the win by rolling up Priest for a surprise pin after Dain hit him with a Samoan Drop onto Priest’s chest. The feud between the three men has been brewing for weeks on NXT, as Dunne and Priest traded wins while both men wound up in brawls with the Irish behemoth Dain.

Dunne has history with Cole and the rest of the Undisputed Era, as he wrestled alongside Ricochet and the War (Viking) Raiders in a victorious WarGames match at last year’s pay-per-view.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He’s Dunne It#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/MH4n7kasJX — GIF Skull – 1 Fiend 2 Fiend Red Fiend Blue Fiend (@GIFSkull) November 24, 2019

“The Bruiserweight” previously held the NXT United Kingdom Championship for a whopping 685 days, which is more than double’s Finn Balor’s record for longest reign as NXT Champion (292 days).

Elsewhere on the TakeOver: WarGames card, Rhea Ripley picked up the victory for her team in a WarGames match by pinning NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler. Ripley’s team won despite Dakota Kai turning heel, betraying her team, and preventing Teagan Nox from entering the match by injuring her leg.

Check out the full Survivor Series card in the list below