NXT TakeOver: WarGames; How and When To Watch

Tonight is the night NXT has been building towards for the past month, as it’s finally time for the NXT stars to throw down at TakeOver: WarGames. The card is packed with some huge matches for both divisions, and we’ve got everything you need to know about the big event right here. I know, I’m a giver. NXT TakeOver: WarGames‘ pre-show will stream live on WWE Network starting at 6:30 est (5:30 cst), while the main show will start at 7 est (6 cst). The pre-show will feature a recently added match between Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Angel Garza, and if you’ve seen what they can do in the ring, you know this is not a match you want to miss.

Following the pre-show, things will get action-packed pretty quickly as there are not one but two WarGames matches on tonight’s pay-per-view, including the first-ever Women’s WarGames match, which will feature Team Ripley vs Team Baszler. Team Ciampa will take on the Undisputed ERA in the Men’s WarGames Match, and we’ll also get to see Finn Balor in action against Matt Riddle in what should be a stellar match.

You can find the full description for NXT TakeOver: WarGames below.

“This edition of the black-and-gold-brand’s critically acclaimed series features two WarGames Matches, including the first to ever involve female Superstars, the return of former NXT Champion Finn Bálor and a battle to determine who will challenge NXT Champion Adam Cole this Sunday at Survivor Series.”

You can find the full match card below.

Pre-Show – Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Angel Garza

First-ever Women’s WarGames Match

Team Ripley (Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox & Mia Yim) vs. Team Baszler (NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, Io Shirai & Bianca Belair)

Men’s WarGames Match

Team Ciampa (Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic & ???) vs. The Undisputed ERA (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong & NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)

Matt Riddle vs. Finn Bálor

Triple Threat Match – Winner faces NXT Champion Adam Cole at Survivor Series

Pete Dunne vs. Killian Dain vs. Damian Priest

