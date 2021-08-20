NXT Report Reveals Full Sail Update and New Permanent Home

✖

NXT has been calling the Capitol Wrestling Center home since NXT TakeOver 31, though before the pandemic it had been holding its events and weekly shows at Full Sail University. In a new report from the Wrestling Observer, it has been revealed that the partnership between NXT and Full Sail has ended and that the Capitol Wrestling Center will be NXT's home. for the foreseeable future. NXT was really embraced by Full Sail and vice versa, so it's sad to see that relationship end. That said, this is just one more change in a sea of possible changes rumored for the black and gold brand (via Fightful).

NXT will stream live at TakeOver 36 but will follow that up by taping three new episodes on Monday, August 23rd, and Tuesday, August 24th. According to the Observer, that is so that upgrades can be made to the WWE Performance Center.

"The belief is that on television, the show looks too dark, so the idea is to make the studio brighter with more lights and more colorful looking," Dave Meltzer wrote.

When we do return to live shows it will be interesting to see what changes are made to the show, both in terms of its presentation and its approach to storylines and characters. We could also have several new Champions in the mix, as Karrion Kross, Raquel Gonzalez, and LA Knight are all defending their titles at TakeOver 36.

Here's the full card for NXT TakeOver 36:

NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs Samoa Joe

NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs Dakota Kai

NXT UK Champion Walter vs Ilja Dragunov II

Kyle O'Reilly vs Adam Cole - 2 out of 3 Falls Match

Million Dollar Champion LA Knight vs Cameron Grimes

NXT TakeOver 36 streams live on Peacock at 8 PM EST on Peacock.

