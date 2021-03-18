Walter Makes a Statement in NXT Return

✖

Imperium has still been a factor in NXT over the past year, but even with 3 out of the 4 members active, they were still missing one major piece. That would the NXT UK Champion Walter, who was actually supposed to be much more involved with the stateside NXT throughout the last year but due to the pandemic was unable to travel from the U.K. That's all changed now though, and as Tommaso Ciampa learned the hard way, Walter is here to show everyone why he's one of the most feared Champions in WWE.

After Imperium mysteriously removed Ciampa's partner Timothy Thatcher from competition, Ciampa returned the favor, taking out Alexander Wolfe. When Martel and Aichner hit the ring Ciampa pounced, and he managed to completely clear them out and take them down.

Unfortunately, a surprise appearance from Imperium's other member, the powerful Walter, shook things up, and the NXT UK Champion came to the ring to make an impression immediately. Ciampa fought off Martel and Aichner but they managed to keep him busy until Walter go to the ring. Once he did, he hit Ciampa with a monster chop that people heard in Wyoming.

Then he lifted Ciampa and hit him with a massive powerbomb, using him as an example to put everyne in NXT on notice. Walter has returned.

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT below.

Tune in tonight to NXT to see Dexter Lumis take on Austin Theory, the highly anticipated in-ring debut of LA Knight, Zoey Stark looking to pick up a big victory against Dakota Kai and more! The action begins at 8/7 C on USA Network.

So far the card includes:

Dexter Lumis vs Austin Theory

LA Knight's In Ring Debut

Zoey Stark vs Dakota Kai

Breezango vs Legado del Fantasma

Jordan Devilin confronts Santos Escobar

