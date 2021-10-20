NXT Women’s Tag Title Halloween Havoc Triple Threat Stipulation Revealed

NXT Halloween Havoc is almost upon us, and that means we’ve got a Spin the Wheel Make a Deal challenge happening. That includes the upcoming NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships Triple Threat match, and to figure out who got to spin the wheel a match was held between Io Shirai, Persia Pirotta, and Jacy Jayne on tonight’s NXT. It was a thrilling affair, and at one point it looked like Pirotta would take the victory, but ultimately Shirai came out on top and gave the wheel a big spin to decide the match, and it landed on a Scareway to Hell.

So, what is Scareway to Hell? Well, much to Hartwell’s visual dismay, it’s a spooky-styled Ladder Match, and despite the extra spook factor it will likely employ, Ladder Matches are scary enough on their own. They are some of the most brutal matches in WWE, even compared to cage matches, so everyone better get ready for a heated match.

There are two more Spin The Wheel matches on the card, including the NXT Tag Team Championship match and the NXT Women’s Championship match, so it remains to be seen what match types those end up getting. There are still plenty of options available, so hopefully, we’ll find out which stipulations those matches have soon.

Here is what’s on deck for Halloween Havoc:

NXT Champion Tommaso CIampa vs Bron Breakker

NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs Mandy Rose (Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta and Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (Scareway To Hell)

NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs Imperium (Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal)

You can watch NXT’s Halloween Havoc next Tuesday on USA Network at 7 CST.

