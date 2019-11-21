WWE’s SmackDown and Raw Women’s Division Invade NXT and Collide in Crazy Brawl

NXT’s big show before TakeOver WarGames and Survivor Series just got even crazier, as the match between Dakota Kai and Kay Lee Ray ended in Ray taking home the win, but both NXT stars got far more than they bargained for when half the Women’s roster of SmackDown and Raw ran into the ring and caused chaos, resulting in a flurry of superstars hitting the ring. First up it was team SmackDown, led by Carmella, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville, but they weren’t the last ones to show up.

After they brawled in the ring for a minute the NXT Women’s team ran out and joined the fray, but then they were attacked by Kairi Sane of Team Raw. After they brawled a bit more, Nikki Cross joined the fight with a trash can lid in hand, and she didn’t hesitate to use it.

She cleared out the entire ring, slamming her foes with the lid to the delight of the crowd, standing alone in the middle once the segment came to a close.

Looks like Survivor Series isn’t going to be insane.

You can find the official description for tonight’s episode below.

“Just days before NXT TakeOver, the advantage in the Men’s WarGames Match will be hanging in the balance when Team Ciampa’s Dominik Dijakovic faces of with NXT Champion Adam Cole of The Undisputed ERA in a Ladder Match. Who will earn the all-important advantage in this Saturday’s double-cage brawl? Find out on WWE NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

The full card can be found below.

Dominik Dijakovic vs Adam Cole (WarGames Advantage Ladder Match)

The Undisputed ERA vs The Revival

