NXT's Karrion Kross Returns

Tonight's NXT was full of surprises, and that included a former Champion making their grand return to the black and gold brand. Finn Balor is the current NXT Champion, and while he didn't have a match at WarGames, the Championship scene just got more complicated thanks to Karrion Kross returning to NXT after suffering an injury in the very match he won the title from Keith Lee. He's been recovering ever since, and there was another tease of his return tonight after Scarlett appeared on the show during Finn Balor's opening segment on the show. That's when Damian Priest had some words for Scarlett, and it appears that Kross didn't take too kindly to them.

Priest asked her if she leaves Kross in the car when she handles business for him, and that if he was man enough he could take him on in a match and that he'd be waiting. Her expression said it all, and later tonight after the Garganos addressed their most recent victory Priest came out to threaten Austin Theory, but he was cut off by a furious Kross.

Kross came out and slammed Priest's head into the fencing and then power slammed him onto the hard concrete. Priest was out cold, and Krosss then walked out of the arena and into the car where Scarlett was waiting, as to make a point after he punished Priest for his earlier comments. They then drove off.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

All eyes are on back on The Prince! NXT Champion Finn Bálor will kick off the action tonight by addressing the black-and-gold brand. Additionally, Ember Moon will square off with Raquel González just days after an unforgettable WarGames Match, Tommaso Ciampa will battle Cameron Grimes, and more! Catch it all tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here is what's on the card:

NXT Champion Finn Balor picks next challenger

Ember Moon vs Raquel Gonzalez

Tommaso Ciampa vs Cameron Grimes

Casualties of WarGames

