Paige Helped Nia Jax Turn Becky Lynch Injury Into A Positive

The internet and WWE fan base in general was in quite the uproar when Nia Jax injured Becky Lynch on the final RAW episode before Survivor Series.

The injury, which Becky Lynch suffer a concussion and broken nose, forced WWE to cancel the scheduled Lynch vs. Rousey match on short-notice, substituting Charlotte Flair into the match instead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it was a major negative at the time, hindsight reveals that the injury (though incredibly unfortunate on a personal level) only served to heighten the anticipation of an eventual match between Lynch and Rousey. We’re likely to finally get that match in the main event of this year’s WrestleMania, with Charlotte Flair throw in for some added, well, flare.

In promoting her upcoming film Fighting With My Family with the Los Angeles Times, Paige discussed the injury from back in November and revealed how she helped Jax calm down and see the circumstance as a positive.

“I had to calm Nia down from that because she was like, ‘I feel like everyone is mad!’ And I said, ‘You know what? This elevated Becky so much too. And you’re about to turn heel anyways — so who cares?

“Who cares if the internet’s mad at you? They’re always going to be mad at you! There’s a quote I love: You can be the ripest, juiciest peach, but not everyone’s always going to like peaches. It’s just one of those things,” Paige said.

Jax is now part of a tag team with Tamina Snuka and the pair will attempt to become the first-ever WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions this Sunday at Elimination Chamber. For the history buffs out there, the WWE did previously have women’s tag team championships under the old WWF banner between 1983 and 1989.