Paige Says She’s Open About Sex Tape, Failed Drug Tests in New Season of ‘Total Divas’

Perhaps no one in WWE has cultivated more goodwill with wrestling fans than Paige. Before landing a gig a SmackDown’s General Manager, Paige endured a relentlessly challenging chapter of her life that included leaked sex tapes, addiction, toxic relationships, and career-ending injuries.

And she’s willing to discuss all of them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an n interview with The Daily Star, Paige revealed that all of her trouble will be on full display in Season 8 of Total Divas.

“Yeah. You hear a bunch of my stories, the year and a half I took out, just everything. All the trouble I got myself into… I was just very open about everything. I was very open with the taped sex that unfortunately got leaked, the popping [failing] of drug tests, I was just very open about everything because I want people to learn from my mistakes, you know,” she said.

Paige’s struggles were magnified by her public status. However, she’s turning that scrutiny into a strength by being transparent about her rougher times.

“Obviously they get to see stuff like my neck injury, my emotions becoming general manager, it just has so much. I have so much to share with you guys and again you just see a different side of me, you get to see Saraya, more than you get to see Paige.”

A preview of what Paige’s honesty will look like on Total Divas when she sat down with Lillian Garcia on the Chasing Glory Podcast. Paige revealed that the combination of shame, addiction, and depression put her in a suicidal place.

“I barricaded myself in the house for a couple of months. I was so sad… to the point like I was contemplating suicide – I was so sad and that’s why I was doing so much stupid stuff. I was like drinking heavily – I wasn’t doing drugs at that point, I did drugs before that you know – but I was just in a really, really really bad place… I was so low, I got so skinny, I ended up collapsing with exhaustion in hospital in England and they told me at the time, it was kind of like stress-induced anorexia… I wasn’t eating, I wasn’t sleeping, I lost all my hair,” she revealed.

Paige explained that internet trolls wasted no time in exacerbating her problems, but went out of her way to underline how supportive her real fans actually were.

“I had a ton of people destroying me. Cyberbullying is a real thing. 50 percent of that is what made me want to kill myself. These people don’t have a life. I usually just snap out of things, but a girl wrote to me who told me I was her biggest inspiration. … Just having that support system made me kick out. I do have the best fan base,” she said thankfully.