Pat McAfee Hypes Up the Beating He'll Give Happy Corbin at WWE SummerSlam 2022

WWE finally booked a match between Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin after the cameras stopped rolling at Saturday's Money in the Bank event. Corbin attacked McAfee after the show was over with an End of Days outside the ring. McAfee was still selling the move at UFC 276 hours later, wearing a neck brace as he sat alongside Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. He finally recapped what happened on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday while promising to return the favor at SummerSlam on July 30.

"Out of nowhere, I'm swooped up by a scumbag," McAfee recalled. "I'm out there, losing my bearings, I'm getting wailed on with punches. Throws me over the barricade, hit my head on the side of the commentary table that was blown up by Omos. Got cuts on my head from that thing because there is metal where the bolts go. Still bruised on my head. I'm staggering in there, this big sonofabitch, who is a bum ass, former Gold Gloves boxer, obviously incredibly tough, former teammate of mine, roommate of mine, a man who has become a terrible human, has me by the hand, WITH MY ROLEX! Pulls me in, boom, I'm upside down all of a sudden, holy fuck, right into the ground. Thought I had a T1, T2. My larynx potentially in trouble as well. I'm 240 pounds, when your body is upside down and flipped around right onto your face, there is going to be some bad outcomes. There was a little precautionary there because I could not move my neck after. I was in incredible pain, any budge would hurt like hell. Turns out, no fractures, but I did have a severe case of whiplash, so I will still be rather stiff,"

IT IS ON AT SUMMERSLAM BUMASS CORBIN#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/jIfwPlo7mh — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 5, 2022

"With that being said, Happy Corbin, Bum Ass Corbin, did accept my SummerSlam challenge, so it is on. Once this neck heals, I'm gonna go in and beat that guy's ass. This foot right here is gonna end up, up the ass of Bum Ass Corbin!" he added.

Along with McAfee vs. Corbin, SummerSlam's card currently features Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match at Theory vs. Bobby Lashley with the United States Championship on the line. Stay tuned for full coverage of the event at Nissan Stadium!

