PlayStation Reveals New AEW: Fight Forever Gameplay Trailer

AEW fans were already hyped for Full Gear just due to the stacked card, but they were also looking forward to the reveal of a new trailer for the company's first video game AEW: Fight Forever. The official PlayStation YouTube page decided to bring Christmas early though, as they revealed a brand new gameplay trailer for the game in all its glory, and it's definitely giving off spiritual successor to No Mercy vibes. Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy, Sting, Britt Baker, Chris Jericho, Adam Hangman Page, MJF, Jade Cargill, and more are all accounted for in the trailer, and you can check out the video above.

The trailer also features the real-life Moxley, Jericho, Baker, and Page talking about the game and what fans can expect, and we also get a bevy of gameplay footage to check out, including the Lights Out match (tacks and all) and several other match types. MJF gets some spotlight here, which makes sense since he does appear to be heading toward a Title reign at Full Gear.

Fight Forever is also confirmed here as a 2023 title, and you can find the official description from the YouTube page below.

"AEW: Fight Forever is going to take you back... Way back to the Golden Age of wrestling games. By combining nostalgic arcade-wrestler feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and tandem offensive moves, AEW: Fight Forever brings the best of the best from their talent roster together in one game. Career mode, mini-games and more – AEW: Fight Forever is coming in 2023."

It's also worth noting that there is no footage of CM Punk in the game, and he has also been removed from what appears to be the game's cover. The previous cover featured him front and center, but this new graphic features Kenny Omega in that spot alongside Page and Baker, and then MJF in the next row with Jericho, Moxley, Danielson, Cargill, Sting, and Cassidy.

Fans can see many of the stars in the trailer in action tomorrow night at AEW Full Gear, where Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against MJF. Unless AEW makes a major swerve, it would seem that MJF is poised to become the next Champion, and fans are also excited for Omega and The Elite making their return to AEW after being suspended due to the CM Punk altercation after All Out.

What did you think of the trailer for AEW: Fight Forever? Let us know in the comments!