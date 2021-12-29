Pro Wrestling World Shocked By Toni Storm’s WWE Departure

The professional wrestling world was shocked to find out today that SmackDown star Toni Storm is no longer with WWE, and as more details come out, it seems more and more likely that Storm actually asked for her release as opposed to the numerous budget cuts WWE has made throughout the year. It’s also surprising that WWE granted that release, especially since Storm was in the middle of a feud with Charlotte Flair revolving around the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Once the news hit of Storm’s departure, reactions came flying in from wrestling stars and fans on social media, and we’ve included a bevy of them starting on the next slide.

Storm has recently been feuding with Flair on SmackDown and on the holiday tour, and on SmackDown this involved a fueling of pies that fans didn’t necessarily love. It all led to a match on SmackDown that Flair won, but the assumption was that Storm would get a rematch and a chance to get a win at Day 1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That won’t happen now obviously, and it’s a shame. It’s unclear why Storm asked for her release, as it could be for any number of reasons. Hopefully, it doesn’t take long for her to land elsewhere, as Storm would be an asset to any Women’s division instantly. Whether that be in AEW, Impact, New Japan, MLW, or any number of independent promotions (which she was touring quite a bit before she headed to NXT UK), she will add star power and immense in-ring skill.

Storm’s departure also continues the tradition of NXT stars getting the short end of the stick when moving to Raw or SmackDown. She had a fantastic title run in NXT UK and a solid run in NXT before moving to SmackDown, but her SD run was cut short and didn’t get off to the best start either.

Hit the next slide to check out some of the reactions coming in.

Dakota Kai

Absolute Star

First time I saw Toni Storm was at the Mae Young Classic Evolution PPV. Then I watched her on NXT UK because she was incredible.



Last time I saw her, she took two pies in the face at the hands of Charlotte Flair.



Toni's badass. Wherever she goes, she'll be an absolute star. — 🔥Amy Nemmity🔥 (@AmyNemmity) December 29, 2021

Are You Kidding Me?

TONI STORM TOO?!?!

Are you freaking kidding me?!#WWEReleases pic.twitter.com/xzdJKaupKi — Christian Maracle (@MaracleMan) December 29, 2021

Long Career Ahead

Toni Storm is a fantastic bell-to-bell pro wrestler and young at 26. She'll have a long, fruitful career, wherever she lands.



I hope it's somewhere that'll put her in positions to have more big matches than WWE could offer her. — Andy H. Murray 🐊 (@andyhmurray) December 29, 2021

A Shame

https://twitter.com/TheLouisDangoor/status/1476295336784183296?s=20

Robbed

Toni Storm vs Becky Lynch.

Toni Storm vs Sasha Banks.

Toni Storm vs Bianca Belair.

Toni Storm vs Bayley.

Toni Storm vs Asuka.



We’ve been robbed of so many great matches, I wish Toni the best in whatever she does next 🙁 pic.twitter.com/i3zOVsepLE — Andrew (@bigtimeEST) December 29, 2021

TMNT Rage

Don’t Even Know

https://twitter.com/Fiend4FolIows/status/1476294551354716167?s=20

Swerve

Let's travel Toni

✈ — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) December 29, 2021

Dr. Britt Baker