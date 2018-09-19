Mark Henry Says It’s Time for Randy Orton to Be WWE Champion

Since returning from a knee injury, Randy Orton’s visibility on SmackDown has enjoyed a considerable uptick. And if it were up to Mark Henry, Orton would be WWE’s next World Champion.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer glowed about Orton’s career and innate ability to be a professional wrestler.

“I told you when I first signed onto this show that Randy Orton is one of my top favorite wrestlers of all-time, and that he’s one of the most underrated guys of all time. Because his accolades speak for himself, his talent speaks for himself. Randy’s getting meaner and more vicious,” he said.

While Orton did win the 2017 Royal Rumble and WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33, The Viper tends to float around WWE’s card. However, Henry thinks it’s time for the 13-time WWE Champion to ascend back to the top of the company.

“He started off very smooth and fluid, and usually guys like him don’t rise to the level of excellence that he’s rose to. But he’s been able to do that. I’m looking forward to seeing him get his just due. Randy needs to be in that conversation for Universal Champion-type roles. He’s that good,” said Henry.

After his 2017 summer feud with Jinder Mahal, Orton took a step out of WWE’s limelight. However, WWE never lets him slip to far as earlier this year he had a stint as US Champion. Soon after. Orton took time to fix a knee issue but was able to return ahead of SummerSlam. However, Orton’s comeback was launched with a heel turn. And any WWE fan knows that Randy Orton as a heel is nothing short of elite.

Orton has spent the last several weeks tormenting Jeff Hardy. After a series of brutal beatdowns, Orton and Hardy were booked for a Hell in a Cell match this past Sunday. What transpired was one of the more grotesque matches in recent memory that saw Orton underline his ability to be a sadistic villain.

Now that he’s done with Hardy, Orton has promised to dismantle his future opponent. Who that will be is still a mystery, but we can’t help but think Orton is working his way back into the WWE Championship conversation. However, he may have to wait in line. At the moment, Samoa Joe will have the next crack at AJ Styles‘ title at the October 6 Super Show-Down. That same night, The Miz and Daniel Bryan will fight for the right to become number one contender, so Orton, for those that follow baseball, may be in the hole for a WWE Championship opportunity.