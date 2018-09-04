Seven Tiny Thoughts on Raw

Due to most of America checking out for Labor Day, maybe WWE figured only a small amount of their Monday audience would tune in for Raw. It’s not that Raw was bad, it was just a show built to simply get to next week. If you missed it in the name of grilling out or crushing beer, well, you were probably better off.

There were a few things worth discussing as WWE did develop several plots ahead of Hell in a Cell, though. So while the easy thing to do would be to bash Raw for mailing in three hours, let’s sink into the details and try to figure out where WWE is taking us next.

Yup, Braun Strowman is a Heel

If it wasn’t obvious enough last week, Strowman let the WWE Universe know on several occasions that they should be booing him. While a lot of the internet will admonish WWE for turning Strowman — a highly popular babyface — into a villain, it was their only choice.

WWE sees The Shield as one of their most bankable commodities. Why segment their market by asking fans to chose between them and Strowman?

This is all about getting cheers for The Shield, but mostly Roman Reigns.

Missing Kurt Angle

There’s something universally condemnable about corrupt power. WWE has tapped into this ancient storytelling device and has opted for the morally questionable Baron Corbin to run Raw.

In Kurt Angle’s absence, Corbin gets to make as many bad decisions as he pleases. Last night he had the Shield arrested, and upon their prodigal return, he had every heel in the locker room annihilate them.

This is obviously building towards something with Angle, maybe a Survivor Series where the gold medalist is an honorary member of The Shield once more.

With all the CHAOS in the ring, there is even MORE chaos backstage… #TheShield has been arrested on #RAW. pic.twitter.com/DKgtSGzOyq — WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2018

New Tag Champs

Even though they’re playing second fiddle to Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre have been great for Raw. And now they’re tag team champions.

This looked to be an audible called by WWE as all signs looked to have The Revival becoming new champs. However, Ziggler and McIntyre bullied their way into the match and now The Revival may have to wait a long time before they get to hold WWE gold.

Instead, look for McIntyre and Ziggler to put their titles on the line against Ambrose and Rollins at Hell in a Cell.

Putting The Deadman in a Coffin

I know nostalgia will always play well in WWE, but I really don’t want to watch The Undertaker do much nowadays.

There simply is no need to watch a 53-year old version of The Deadman do anything in a ring. As professional wrestling continues to evolve, Taker looks increasingly antiquated everytime he shows up.

Look, I know how loud Columbus, OH got last night, and I actually think he and Shawn Michaels’ promo was fun, but I really hope that Undertaker makes 2018 his last active year.

The Bella Twins Will Turn Heel by Evolution

Even though The Bellas are playing nice with Ronda Rousey at the moment, there is nothing exciting about WWE Superstars being friendly. Even more, The Bellas are being overly kind, signaling that something is up.

Could they cost Rousey at Hell in a Cell? Doubtful. Current rumors have Nikki challenging Rousey at Evolution for the Raw Women’s Championship. When the Bellas turn, it won’t be until after the HIAC event.

But this one is happening, folks.

Alexa Bliss + Elias = $

I’m not saying they need to be an onscreen couple, but I am saying they are both incredibly talented when it comes to speaking to an arena full of WWE fans.

I always get a kick of a Superstar dumping on their hometown. It does;t happen much, but Alexa Bliss did a wonderful job of being wicked to her home base.

Her an Elias have an obvious connection, and while they don’t have to combine efforts, WWE can take solace in knowing they have a pair of exceptional villain to build around.

Kevin Owens Decides to Un-Quit

Even the most innocent of WWE fans knew that Kevin Owens’ retirement was not a real thing. Just a week later he burst back onto the scene to attack Bobby Lashley.

I can’t say I’m excited about this feud, but that’s of no fault of Kevin Owens. Here’s to hoping he beats Lashley at inevitable Hell in a Cell match as he climbs a little closer to the Universal Championship.